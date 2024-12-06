Who is ‘The Doll’? 'Most feared' Hitwoman accused of high-profile murders in Colombia

23-year-old Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, known to the police as “La Muneca” or “The Doll”, was arrested for her alleged involvement in several high-profile murders. Reportedly, she carried out the alleged murders in the municipality of Barrancabermeja in Colombia on behalf of the Los de la M gang. The image shows a Colombian hitwoman known to police as “The Doll”. (X/@PoliciaDEMAM)

What is she accused of?

According to the Spanish language outlet Libertad Digital, she is accused of orchestrating a small cadre of hitmen and terrorising a rural region in Colombia with her group.

When did the police arrest her?

The Magdalena Medio Police arrested her after she allegedly orchestrated the assassination of her ex-boyfriend in Colombia's Piedecuesta. She called her former partner, Deyvy Jesus, to meet her on the pretext of resolving a financial issue.

According to police, when the man went to the location, he was riddled with bullets by two men claiming they carried out the murder at the behest of “The Doll”.

Who else was arrested?

Rodriguez’s accomplice Paula Valentina Joya Rueda was also arrested. The 24-year-old is known by the alias “Gorda Sicaria,” which translates to “Fat Hitwoman”, reported the outlet. Another accomplice, identified as “Leopoldo”, was also taken into custody by the police.

Departamento de Policía Magdalena Medio took to X to share a video of the arrest. “A woman alias ‘La Muñeca’ and ‘Leopoldo’ was caught red-handed with a firearm in #Barrancabermeja,” reads the department’s post when translated from Spanish.

The video shows Rodriguez wearing a white crop top and black shots walking in handcuffs with the police. The clip also shows them in front of the press.

“With the capture of alias La Muneca and alias Leopoldo, a period of calm has been created in the region. These arrests mark progress in the dismantling of criminal structures responsible for the recent homicides,” Lieutenant Colonel Muaricio Herrara of the Magdalena Medio Police told the local media. The police added that she is considered one of “most feared” hitwomen in the area.