Drunk woman let boyfriend suffocate to death inside suitcase, filmed videos of him, gets life in jail

A woman in Florida who zipped her boyfriend into a suitcase and left him to suffocate allegedly during a game of 'hide-and-seek' has been sentenced to life in prison. Sarah Boone, 47, was charged with the 2020 death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres. During the trial, Sarah Boone insisted she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Jorge Torres.(X/@defense_diaries)

During the trial, Boone insisted she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Torres and had rejected a plea deal offering her a reduced 15-year sentence for manslaughter.

Boone told the court that she was abused by Torres over many years and asked forgiveness for her actions.

“I forgive myself for falling in love with a monster. I tried breaking the spell ... I never stopped loving him. I didn’t mean for this to happen. Forgive me Jorge. Forgive me Torres family," she said.

Deadly hide-and-seek game

Boone called for help after she found Torres unresponsive. He told the police that she and Torres had been drinking heavily the night before and playing hide-and-seek at their Florida residence when they thought it would be amusing for Torres, who weighed 47 kg, to climb into a suitcase and hide there.

After she zipped him in the suitcase, she recorded videos of him where he can be heard yelling that he was unable to breathe and calling out her name. “Yeah that’s what you do when you choke me. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me," she can be heard saying in one of the videos while telling him to shut up.

During her trial, Boone said that due to past violent incidents, she thought Torres would harm her and she acted in self-defence by keeping him in the suitcase.

Boone said she was too drunk and decided to go to sleep after figuring that Torres could get out of the suitcase on his own. When she woke up the next morning, she didn’t find Torres but then remembered he was in the suitcase. She unzipped the suitcase and found him unresponsive.

‘Deserves to rot in jail’

She was charged with second-degree murder after police found videos on her phone in which Torres is heard yelling from inside the suitcase. “She decided to keep (Torres) in the suitcase when he said he could not breathe in it to terrorise him. She then struck him with a baseball bat," the prosecution alleged.

“Sarah deserves to rot in jail. Sarah has caused a lifetime of pain," Torres' sister said.

