NewJeans' Hanni gets reported as Illegal immigrant to customs amid ADOR contract termination: Report

NewJeans members have recently terminated their contract with their management agency, ADOR, though the agency maintains that the contract remains valid. While the group is now operating independently, at least from their perspective, new troubles are looming. On December 20, 2024, 10Asia reported that NewJeans' member Hanni was reported as an illegal immigrant to South Korean Customs. NewJeans' Hanni(ADOR)

NewJeans' Hanni reported as an Illegal immigrant

According to the reports, an unidentified individual filed a complaint, demanding her deportation. Hanni holds dual citizenship requiring her to renew her visa in South Korea annually. Earlier, rumors circulated about Hanni's visa expiring soon. However, ADOR previously stated they were preparing to extend her visa as usual, since they don't acknowledge the contract termination. This suggests no immediate visa issues for Hanni or the group.

However, the situation has become more complicated since NewJeans publicly announced their contract termination. Legal experts believe that if the group continues to operate independently, Hanni's visa, which was initially granted through ADOR, could become invalid.

Out of the five members, Daniel has dual citizenship in Korea and Australia, so she's all good. But Hanni, who holds dual citizenship in Australia and Vietnam, is definitely considered a foreigner and needs to get visa extensions every year.

If Hanni’s contract with Adore was indeed terminated on the 29th of last month, her visa would no longer be valid and she could be considered an illegal resident. Under the Immigration Control Act, she should have left South Korea by the 13th of this month. Since Adore claims the contract is still valid, it’s unlikely they would consent to a visa transfer under the act that allows people to change workplaces without needing a new visa, but the agency they work with must agree to the change.

What is an E6 visa in South Korea?

Foreign entertainers in South Korea typically rely on E-6 visas, sponsored by their management agencies. These visas allow them to work in the country. E6 is typically issued to entertainers, artists, and athletes. However, if the contract with the agency ends, the visa can become invalid.

Since NewJeans has announced its intention to leave ADOR, Hanni may need to find a new agency to sponsor her visa or face the possibility of having to leave South Korea.

Hanni has the option to renew her E-6 visa by signing with a new agency; however, immigration law requires that she obtain approval from her previous agency first. At the same time, HYBE, the parent company of ADOR, has been in conflict with the former CEO of its subsidiary, Min Hee Jin, for several months, which has unfortunately impacted NewJeans. Since ADOR is disputing the termination and pursuing legal action, it is unlikely that they will grant the necessary approval for Hanni's visa renewal.

South Korean immigration law also requires individuals to apply for a visa change or secure a new contract within 15 days of termination, which has already passed. The last option for Hanni is to leave South Korea and apply for a new E-6 visa abroad.