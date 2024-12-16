Netizens wonder if Luigi Mangione will be 'Netflix's next big hit,' many blast ‘disgusting’ obsession with killers

The internet’s bizarre obsession with UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione is not surprising as going gaga over killers is not a new trend. Notorious serial killers like Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez and Jeffrey Dahmer had fans too, and many of these criminals even received loved letters from admirers while behind bars. Netizens wonder if Luigi Mangione will be 'Netflix's next big hit' (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)(REUTERS)

As Thompson’s cold-blooded murder continues to make headlines, a Reddit user has wondered in a post whether Mangione will become Netflix's next "blockbuster.” It’s not impossible, considering how popular true crime series and movies have become lately due to the elements of horror, drama and mystery they have. Series like Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes; Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer; Mindhuner; and others were widely watched and discussed.

A Reddit user suggested that Mangione could become “Netflix's next big hit” as he “has recently gained attention due to the peculiar circumstances surrounding his alleged crimes.” “While there hasn’t yet been an official announcement about a Luigi Mangione series, Netflix has a history of turning obscure criminals into household names. A series based on his story could explore themes of power, deception, and the fine line between good and evil, much like Narcos or The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” the user wrote.

The user added, “Mangione’s story has all the elements of a hit series: an enigmatic figure at its center, complex motives, and a plot that could keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The question is not if the entertainment industry will adapt his story but when.”

‘It's absolutely disgusting’

Despite crazed fans expressing their support for Mangione, many on social media have blasted the glorification. One Reddit post called out the glorification of Mangione due to his look, saying, “His Tinder profile is being shared everywhere and so many people are saying he doesn't deserve to be penalized simply because of how he looks. There's even merch for him now... it's absolutely disgusting the way we idolize "attractive criminals." We've seen it so many times before with people like Ted Bundy and that brat Cameron Herrin. It's absolutely wild to me that this is even a thing and really makes me worried considering there is already evidence out there to suggest pretty privilege exists in the court system... attractive people tend to be judged less harsh.”

In the comment section of the post, one user suggested that people are not rallying around Mangione just because of his looks. “Social media tends to amplify and oversimplify narratives, and in cases like this, people latch onto a combination of factors—like the mystery, the intrigue of the case, and general dissatisfaction with CEOs, people with way too much wealth, and others who abuse power,” the user explained.

Recently, Charlamagne tha God also blasted people celebrating Thompson’s murder. “I don’t understand why people are celebrating him being killed,” he said on his show The Breakfast Club on Friday, December 13. “His kids don’t got no father.”

“That 26-year-old Luigi or whatever his name is, he gonna be in jail for the rest of his life,” Charlamagne added.