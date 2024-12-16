Charlamagne tha God blasts people glorifying Luigi Mangione, ‘Why are you happy?’

Charlamagne tha God blasted people celebrating the brutal murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and hailing the killer, Luigi Mangione, as a hero. The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, who now remains jailed without bail, is accused of shooting Thompson dead on a sidewalk in Midtown. Charlamagne tha God blasts people glorifying Luigi Mangione (cthagod/Instagram, REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

“I don’t understand why people are celebrating him being killed,” Charlamagne tha God said on his show The Breakfast Club on Friday, December 13. “His kids don’t got no father.”

‘So what did that accomplish?’

Charlamagne explained why he does not feel Mangione has anything to help ordinary Americans. “The healthcare system is still the same today,” he said. “The health companies still denying claims and everything today. So what did that accomplish, and why are you happy about him being gunned down like that?”

Support has been pouring in for Mangione ever since he was arrested, with netizens claiming they “understand why he did what he did.” Many called out the health insurance companies across America, and said they “feel sorry” for Mangione. Some people even offered to pay his legal fees, and expressed anger at the unnamed fast food worker who spotted Mangione at a McDonalds in Pennsylvania, helping police arrest him.

Charlamagne, however, stressed that Mangione is no hero and Thompson was no monster. “That 26-year-old Luigi or whatever his name is, he gonna be in jail for the rest of his life,” the radio host said.

Despite the internet’s obsession with Mangione, experts have warned that the CEO killer is probably a sociopathic narcissist. “There’s a level of grandiosity in his decision that his own opinions would merit his complete disregard for some of the most basic laws of our society,” Manhattan psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael told New York Post. New York City psychotherapist Dr. Alyson Cohen even likened Mangione to Ted Bundy and Charles Manson, who exhibited symptoms of “antisocial personality disorder.”