MBC Gayo Daejejeon, other year-end K-drama, K-pop live shows cancelled: Revised schedules announced amid 7-day mourning

Local media reports have already established that the South Korean government declared seven days of national mourning on Sunday after the harrowing Jeju Air tragedy. In light of the heartbreaking circumstances, several K-pop and K-drama-related events have either been cancelled or postponed. The last month of the year initially sparked a happy fuse for Hallyu fans around the world with music festivals and award ceremonies galore. However, the final days of 2024, now marred with an insurmountable tragedy, are shrouded in grief and darkness. 2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon and 2024 KBS Drama Awards are two of the few other South Korean year-end live broadcasts that were cancelled after the Jeju Air tragedy. (X)

Following a weeks-long celebratory roster decked with events like the SBS Gayo Daejeon, Asia Artist Awards, APAN Star Awards and SBS Drama Awards, fans were highly anticipating the last few year-end shows to close out 2024 on a high note.

After 179 out of 181 passengers on board the aircraft travelling from Bangkok to the airport in Muan County died on Sunday, these following shows’ national telecast schedules have been revised.

Year-end K-pop / K-drama shows cancelled / postponed

2024 MBC Drama Awards

Original schedule: December 30 at 8:40 pm KST

New schedule: Replaced with a pre-recorded broadcast. Reschedule details yet to be confirmed.

2024 SBS Entertainment Awards

Original schedule: December 31 at 9 pm KST

New schedule: Reschedule/Recorded revision has yet to be confirmed. As of now, only the cancellation news has broken out.

2024 KBS Drama Awards

Original schedule: December 31 at 7 pm KST

New schedule: The photo wall event and live broadcast have been cancelled entirely. The revised schedule for the pre-recorded format has yet to be revealed.

2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon / MBC Music Festival

Original schedule: December 31 at 8:40 pm KST

New schedule: An MBC rep said in an official statement, “Pre-recording for the show is ongoing. Further details about the broadcast schedule will be announced later.”

Previously revealed lineup: aespa, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, CLASS:y, CRAVITY, DAY6, ENHYPEN, FANTASY BOYS, fromis_9, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, IVE, izna, John Park, KISS OF LIFE, NCT WISH, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, Lee Chanwon, Lee Youngji, NewJeans, NEXZ, NMIXX, PLAVE, RIIZE, STAYC, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SHINe’s Taemin, TWS, YoungTak, ZEROBASEONE