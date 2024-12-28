Winners of APAN Star Awards 2024: Kim Tae Ri, Ji Chang Wook, Byeon Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon and others triumph

aHallyu Wave fans have barely had any time to breathe this month as back-to-back year-end ceremonies continue to crown outstanding talents in the integrated K-entertainment industry housing artists excelling in music, TV and film categories. A day after the Asia Artist Awards announced an expansive roster of winners in Bangkok, the star-studded affair of South Korean award ceremonies returned to Seoul for the 2024 SeoulCon APAN Star Awards. Kim Tae Ri, Ji Chang Wook, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon won big at the APAN Star Awards 2024 on December 28. (X)

Kim Seung Woo and Park Sun Young hosted the 10th anniversary of the award series, presented by the Korea Entertainment Management Association Seoul Economic Promotion Agency. The event, exclusively broadcast by tvN and BigK, evaluated content released across domestic broadcasting channels, OTT, and more.

Big winners of the night included actors from some of the biggest dramas of the past year. Award-winning starlet Kim Tae Ri's uncontested performance in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born won her the Daesang this year. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook and several actors from the casts of Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears snagged numerous trophies as well.

Here are the winners of the 10th APAN Star Awards.

2024 APAN Star Awards winners

Best Child Actress: Park So Yi for The Atypical Family

Park So Yi for Best Child Actor: Lee Joo Won for Queen of Tears

Lee Joo Won for Best New Actress: Kang Mina for Welcome to Samdal-ri

Kang Mina for Best New Actor: Noh Jae Won for Doubt and Daily Dose of Sunshine

Noh Jae Won for and Best Female Actor: Jung Young Joo for Lovely Runner

Jung Young Joo for Best Newcomer Actress: Chae Won Bin for Doubt

Chae Won Bin for Best Entertainer: Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel Best Supporting Actress: Kim Jung Nan for Queen of Tears

Kim Jung Nan for Best Supporting Actor: Jeon Bae Soo for Queen of Tears

Jeon Bae Soo for Best Couple Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Popularity Star Award - Actor: Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok for Popularity Star Award - Actress: Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner

Kim Hye Yoon for Global Star Award: Byeon Woo Seok

Female Excellence - Mid-Length Award: Jung Eun Chae for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born and Your Honor

Jung Eun Chae for Female Top Excellence - Long-Form Drama: Oh Hyun Kyung for Suji and Uri

Oh Hyun Kyung for Male Top Excellence - Long-Form Drama: Kim Dong Jun for Korea-Khitan War

Kim Dong Jun for Male Excellence - Mid-Length Drama: Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband

Lee Yi Kyung for Male Top Excellence - Mid-Length Drama / Miniseries: Ji Chang Wook for Welcome to Samdal-ri

Ji Chang Wook for Female Top Excellence - Miniseries: Lee Hanee for Knight Flower

Lee Hanee for Male Excellence - Short Drama: Lee Sang Woon for O'PENING: My Trouble-Maker Mom

Lee Sang Woon for Female Excellence - Short Drama: Jung In Sun for Grand Shining Hotel

Jung In Sun for Best Director: Lee Myung Woo for Boyhood

Lee Myung Woo for Best Screenwriter:

Best OST: “Sudden Shower” - ECLIPSE ( Lovely Runner )

“Sudden Shower” - ECLIPSE ( ) Best Drama: Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Achievement Award: Kim Young Ok

Kim Young Ok DAESANG / Grand Prize: Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.