Winners of APAN Star Awards 2024: Kim Tae Ri, Ji Chang Wook, Byeon Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon and others triumph
After snagging the Best Couple award at the Asia Artist Awards, Byeon Woo Seok & Kim Hye Yoon did the same at the APAN Star Awards on December 28.
aHallyu Wave fans have barely had any time to breathe this month as back-to-back year-end ceremonies continue to crown outstanding talents in the integrated K-entertainment industry housing artists excelling in music, TV and film categories. A day after the Asia Artist Awards announced an expansive roster of winners in Bangkok, the star-studded affair of South Korean award ceremonies returned to Seoul for the 2024 SeoulCon APAN Star Awards.
Kim Seung Woo and Park Sun Young hosted the 10th anniversary of the award series, presented by the Korea Entertainment Management Association Seoul Economic Promotion Agency. The event, exclusively broadcast by tvN and BigK, evaluated content released across domestic broadcasting channels, OTT, and more.
Big winners of the night included actors from some of the biggest dramas of the past year. Award-winning starlet Kim Tae Ri's uncontested performance in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born won her the Daesang this year. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook and several actors from the casts of Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears snagged numerous trophies as well.
Here are the winners of the 10th APAN Star Awards.
2024 APAN Star Awards winners
- Best Child Actress: Park So Yi for The Atypical Family
- Best Child Actor: Lee Joo Won for Queen of Tears
- Best New Actress: Kang Mina for Welcome to Samdal-ri
- Best New Actor: Noh Jae Won for Doubt and Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Best Female Actor: Jung Young Joo for Lovely Runner
- Best Newcomer Actress: Chae Won Bin for Doubt
- Best Entertainer: Kang Daniel
- Best Supporting Actress: Kim Jung Nan for Queen of Tears
- Best Supporting Actor: Jeon Bae Soo for Queen of Tears
- Best Couple Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
- Popularity Star Award - Actor: Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner
- Popularity Star Award - Actress: Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
- Global Star Award: Byeon Woo Seok
- Female Excellence - Mid-Length Award: Jung Eun Chae for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born and Your Honor
- Female Top Excellence - Long-Form Drama: Oh Hyun Kyung for Suji and Uri
- Male Top Excellence - Long-Form Drama: Kim Dong Jun for Korea-Khitan War
- Male Excellence - Mid-Length Drama: Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband
- Male Top Excellence - Mid-Length Drama / Miniseries: Ji Chang Wook for Welcome to Samdal-ri
- Female Top Excellence - Miniseries: Lee Hanee for Knight Flower
- Male Excellence - Short Drama: Lee Sang Woon for O'PENING: My Trouble-Maker Mom
- Female Excellence - Short Drama: Jung In Sun for Grand Shining Hotel
- Best Director: Lee Myung Woo for Boyhood
- Best Screenwriter:
- Best OST: “Sudden Shower” - ECLIPSE (Lovely Runner)
- Best Drama: Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
- Achievement Award: Kim Young Ok
- DAESANG / Grand Prize: Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
