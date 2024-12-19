Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Ji Won fly high at 2024 FUNdex Awards; full winners list out
The 2024 FUNdex Awards, celebrating the year's best of K-entertainment, were held on December 19. Byeon Woo Seok took home two prestigious titles.
After churning out data and buzz surveys all year, the FUNdex roster has finally locked down its praiseworthy K-entertainment winners of the year. The 2024 FUNdex Awards, i.e. the second annual edition of the South Korean awards series, was held at the Megazon Industry-Academia-Research Center Auditorium in Gwacheon Knowledge Information Town on Thursday, December 19, to celebrate year-long contributions to the K-drama world.
The Lovely Runner standout Byeon Woo Seok was honoured with two significant titles at the ceremony – a successful feat many fans saw coming from a mile away. Award-winning recipients were shortlisted thanks to the Good Data Corporation's objective observation of verified data. The organisation's exclusive K-content big data analysis weighed out nominees' standing in “topicality surveys, search response surveys, the FUNdex index, and the number of times a performer entered the Top 10 for topicality.”
Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner character Ryu Sun Jae undoubtedly boosted his global fame, expanding a dedicated fan following. Following the years-long commitment to the acting industry, the South Korean actor-model has finally secured his first Grand Prize/Daesang victory. Check out the full winners list below.
2024 FUNdex Awards winners
- Best Actor - TV Drama (Male): Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner
- Best Actor - TV Drama (Female): Kim Ji Won for Queen of Tears
- Best Actor - OTT Drama (Male): Lee Min Ho for Pachinko Season 2
- Best Actor - OTT Drama (Female): Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game
- Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama: Shin Ye Eun fo Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born
- Best Supporting Actor - OTT Drama: Jung Eun Chae for Pachinko Season 2
- Best Drama - TV: Queen of Tears (tvN)
- Best Drama - OTT: A Killer Paradox (Netflix)
- 2024 FUNdex Grand Prize of Player (Daesang): Byeon Woo Seok
- 2024 FUNdex Grand Prize of Program (Daesang): Queen of Tears
- Best Player of TV Music / Dance Show: Jeon Yu Jin for The King of Active Singers
- Best Seasonal / Mini TV Show Performer: Park Jae Hyung for Love Siblings / My Sibling's Romance
- Best Player of Steady TV Show (Variety Show): Ryu Soo Young for Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant
- Best Player of OTT Original Show (OTT Reality Show Performer): Baek Jong Won for Culinary Class Wars
- Best TV Program of Current Affairs: Unanswered Questions (SBS)
- Best TV Program of Culture / Information: The Story of the Day When the Tail Was Bitten (SBS)
- Best of Music / Dance TV Show: The King of Active Singers (MBN)
- Best of Seasonal / Mini TV Show: Love Siblings (JTBC Wavve)
- Best of Steady TV Show (Variety Show): I am Solo (SBS Plus)
- Best of OTT Original Show: Culinary Class Wars
