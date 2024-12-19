Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Ji Won fly high at 2024 FUNdex Awards; full winners list out

After churning out data and buzz surveys all year, the FUNdex roster has finally locked down its praiseworthy K-entertainment winners of the year. The 2024 FUNdex Awards, i.e. the second annual edition of the South Korean awards series, was held at the Megazon Industry-Academia-Research Center Auditorium in Gwacheon Knowledge Information Town on Thursday, December 19, to celebrate year-long contributions to the K-drama world. Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won swept the 2nd FUNdex Awards with major wins on Thursday, December 19, 2024.(Instagram)

The Lovely Runner standout Byeon Woo Seok was honoured with two significant titles at the ceremony – a successful feat many fans saw coming from a mile away. Award-winning recipients were shortlisted thanks to the Good Data Corporation's objective observation of verified data. The organisation's exclusive K-content big data analysis weighed out nominees' standing in “topicality surveys, search response surveys, the FUNdex index, and the number of times a performer entered the Top 10 for topicality.”

Also read | Ji Chang Wook, Kim Go Eun and others crowned winners at Korean Film Producers Association Awards: How to watch the show

Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner character Ryu Sun Jae undoubtedly boosted his global fame, expanding a dedicated fan following. Following the years-long commitment to the acting industry, the South Korean actor-model has finally secured his first Grand Prize/Daesang victory. Check out the full winners list below.

2024 FUNdex Awards winners

Best Actor - TV Drama (Male): Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok for Best Actor - TV Drama (Female): Kim Ji Won for Queen of Tears

Kim Ji Won for Best Actor - OTT Drama (Male): Lee Min Ho for Pachinko Season 2

Lee Min Ho for Best Actor - OTT Drama (Female): Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game

Jang Da Ah for Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama: Shin Ye Eun fo Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Shin Ye Eun fo Best Supporting Actor - OTT Drama: Jung Eun Chae for Pachinko Season 2

Jung Eun Chae for Best Drama - TV: Queen of Tears (tvN)

(tvN) Best Drama - OTT: A Killer Paradox (Netflix)

(Netflix) 2024 FUNdex Grand Prize of Player (Daesang): Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok 2024 FUNdex Grand Prize of Program (Daesang): Queen of Tears

Also read | Park Shin Hye, Lee Dong Wook, Blackpink's Jennie, Jung Hae In and others nominated for 2nd Pinggyego Awards