Ji Chang Wook, Kim Go Eun and others crowned winners at Korean Film Producers Association Awards: How to watch the show

Days ahead of the December 17 ceremony of the 11th Korean Film Producers Association Awards (KFPA), K-media unveiled the roster of deserving winners who will receive their glistening trophies at Indie Space in Mapo-gu, Seoul, today. Highly acclaimed actress Kim Gyu Ri, best known for her film Portrait of a Beauty, will take over the hosting duties for the evening as the main event kicks off at 7 pm KST on Tuesday. Ji Chang Wook snagged the Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Korean Film Producers Association Awards on December 17. Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun took home the Best Actress trophy. (Instagram - MaxMovie)

Award-winning films and filmmakers for The Korean Film Producers Association ceremony, also known as the Jehyeop Awards, honour outstanding achievements throughout the year. This year's event will be live-streamed on the KFPA and MaxMovie YouTube channels.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Jehyeop Awards.

2024 Korean Film Producers Association Awards winners

Best Actor: Jo Jung Suk for Pilot

Jo Jung Suk for Best Actress: Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Kim Go Eun for Best Supporting Actor: Ji Chang Wook for Revolver

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Yeom Hye Ran for Best Director: Kim Sung Su for 12.12: The Day

Kim Sung Su for Best Picture: 12.12: The Day

Best New Actor: Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City

Noh Sang Hyun for Best New Director: Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons and Jeong Ji Hye for Jeong Sun

Oh Jung Min for and Jeong Ji Hye for Best Cinematography: Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day and Exhuma

