Ji Chang Wook, Kim Go Eun and others crowned winners at Korean Film Producers Association Awards: How to watch the show
Ji Chang Wook and Kim Go Eun secured major wins at the 11th Korean Film Producers Associations Awards/Jehyeop Awards for their movies Revolver and Exhuma.
Days ahead of the December 17 ceremony of the 11th Korean Film Producers Association Awards (KFPA), K-media unveiled the roster of deserving winners who will receive their glistening trophies at Indie Space in Mapo-gu, Seoul, today. Highly acclaimed actress Kim Gyu Ri, best known for her film Portrait of a Beauty, will take over the hosting duties for the evening as the main event kicks off at 7 pm KST on Tuesday.
Award-winning films and filmmakers for The Korean Film Producers Association ceremony, also known as the Jehyeop Awards, honour outstanding achievements throughout the year. This year's event will be live-streamed on the KFPA and MaxMovie YouTube channels.
Here are the winners of the 2024 Jehyeop Awards.
2024 Korean Film Producers Association Awards winners
- Best Actor: Jo Jung Suk for Pilot
- Best Actress: Kim Go Eun for Exhuma
- Best Supporting Actor: Ji Chang Wook for Revolver
- Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Best Director: Kim Sung Su for 12.12: The Day
- Best Picture: 12.12: The Day
- Best New Actor: Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City
- Best New Director: Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons and Jeong Ji Hye for Jeong Sun
- Best Cinematography: Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day and Exhuma
- Best Art Direction: Seo Sung Kyung for Exhuma and Wonderland
- Best Lighting: Lee Sung Hwa for 12.12: The Day and Exhuma
- Best Editing: Kim Sun Min and Cho Yoo Kyung for Kim Dae Jung Must Not Die
- Best Sound: Kim Byung In for Exhuma
- Best Music: Lee Jae Jin for 12.12: The Day
- Best Technical Achievement: Yoo Sang Seop and Jang Han Seung for I, the Executioner
- Special Award: Lee Ha Young (CEO of Haha Film, KFPA board member)
