Winners of Asia Artist Awards 2024: Byeon Woo Seok, NCT 127, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Bibi & more shine in Bangkok

This year's standout K-drama stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon from Lovely Runner, and Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun were honoured as outstanding achievers in the music, television and film industry at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards (AAA 2024) on Friday, December 27, 2024. The 9th edition of the awards ceremony presented by South Korean media outlet Star News witnessed “MC Jang Wonyoung's” return to the show for the fourth consecutive year. Her fellow co-hosts of the night ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin and actor Ryu Jun Yeol joined her at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon bagged the Best Couple Award at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards on December 27. NCT 127 snagged one of the Grand Prizes of the night. (Photo credit: tvN, SM Entertainment)

Hours before the integrated awards ceremony united singers and actors for the main event, the star-studded turnout walked down the red carpet in Bangkok. Asian artists such as NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, WayV, &TEAM, DAY6, QWER, BIBI and EXO's Suho, and actors like Kentaro Sakaguchi, Park Min Young and Ahn Bo Hyun, among others, attended the event.

Check out the full winners list of the AAA 2024.

2024 Asia Artist Awards winners

Potential Award - TV/Film: Choi Bo Min

Choi Bo Min Potential Award - Music: NCT WISH

NCT WISH Focus Award: WHIB

WHIB Emotive Award - TV/Film: Jo Yu Ri, Tony Yu

Jo Yu Ri, Tony Yu Popularity Award - TV/ Film: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon Popularity Award - Music: Lim Young Woong and NiziU

Lim Young Woong and NiziU Hot Trend Award: Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun Asia Celebrity Award - TV/Film: Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok Asia Celebrity Award - Music: Jang Wonyoung

Jang Wonyoung Rookie of the Year TV/Film: Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game

Jang Da Ah for Rookie of the Year - Music: TWS, QWER

TWS, QWER Fabulous Award: Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun Scene Stealer Award: Kim Min for A Shop for Killers

Kim Min for Best Artist Award - TV / Film: Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol , Joo Won , Kim Soo Hyun, Park Min Young, Byeon Woo Seok, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Hye Yoon

Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol Joo Won Kim Soo Hyun, Park Min Young, Byeon Woo Seok, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Hye Yoon Best Artist Award - Music: BIBI, WayV, BUS (Because of you I shine), TWS, LE SSERAFIM, Suho, KISS OF LIFE, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, DAY6, NCT 127, NewJeans, aespa

BIBI, WayV, BUS (Because of you I shine), TWS, LE SSERAFIM, Suho, KISS OF LIFE, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, DAY6, NCT 127, NewJeans, aespa Asia Star Award: Kentaro Sakaguchi

Kentaro Sakaguchi Thai Star Award: Norawit Titicharoenrak (Gemini) + Nattawat Jirochtikul (Fourth)

Norawit Titicharoenrak (Gemini) + Nattawat Jirochtikul (Fourth) Best Couple Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Best OST: Byeon Woo Seok - “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE (Lovely Runner)

Best Actor Award: EXO’s Suho for Missing Crown Prince, Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner

EXO’s Suho for Kim Hye Yoon for Best K-pop Record: Stray Kids, Jungkook (BTS)

Stray Kids, Jungkook (BTS) Best Music Video: “Crazy” by LE SSERAFIM

“Crazy” by LE SSERAFIM Best Musician Solo: BIBI, Jimin (BTS)

BIBI, Jimin (BTS) Best Musician: KISS OF LIFE, ZEROBASEONE

KISS OF LIFE, ZEROBASEONE Best Performance: NewJeans for “How Sweet”

NewJeans for “How Sweet” Best Band: DAY6

DAY6 Best Creator Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment)

Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment) Best Producer: BUMZU

BUMZU Best Choice Award - TV/ Film: Jo Yu Ri

Jo Yu Ri Best Choice Award - Music: Doyoung, Ten

Doyoung, Ten New Wave Award: BIBI

BIBI Icon Award: &TEAM

&TEAM Queen of AAA: Jang Wonyoung

9th Asia Artist Award Daesang / Grand Prize

Actor of the Year: Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner

Actress of the Year: Park Min Young for Marry My Husband

Song of the Year: BLACKPINK's Rose and Bruno Mars for “APT.”

Album of the Year: “Fourever” by DAY6

Stage of the Year: NCT 127

Performance of the Year: LE SSERAFIM

Artist of the Year - Music: NewJeans

Artist of the Year - Actor: Kim Soo Hyun