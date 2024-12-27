Winners of Asia Artist Awards 2024: Byeon Woo Seok, NCT 127, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Bibi & more shine in Bangkok
Byeon Woo Seok, Park Min Young, BLACKPINK's Rose, DAY6, and NCT 127 swept the Daesang categories at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards on December 27.
This year's standout K-drama stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon from Lovely Runner, and Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun were honoured as outstanding achievers in the music, television and film industry at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards (AAA 2024) on Friday, December 27, 2024. The 9th edition of the awards ceremony presented by South Korean media outlet Star News witnessed “MC Jang Wonyoung's” return to the show for the fourth consecutive year. Her fellow co-hosts of the night ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin and actor Ryu Jun Yeol joined her at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Hours before the integrated awards ceremony united singers and actors for the main event, the star-studded turnout walked down the red carpet in Bangkok. Asian artists such as NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, WayV, &TEAM, DAY6, QWER, BIBI and EXO's Suho, and actors like Kentaro Sakaguchi, Park Min Young and Ahn Bo Hyun, among others, attended the event.
Check out the full winners list of the AAA 2024.
2024 Asia Artist Awards winners
- Potential Award - TV/Film: Choi Bo Min
- Potential Award - Music: NCT WISH
- Focus Award: WHIB
- Emotive Award - TV/Film: Jo Yu Ri, Tony Yu
- Popularity Award - TV/ Film: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon
- Popularity Award - Music: Lim Young Woong and NiziU
- Hot Trend Award: Kim Soo Hyun
- Asia Celebrity Award - TV/Film: Byeon Woo Seok
- Asia Celebrity Award - Music: Jang Wonyoung
- Rookie of the Year TV/Film: Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game
- Rookie of the Year - Music: TWS, QWER
- Fabulous Award: Kim Soo Hyun
- Scene Stealer Award: Kim Min for A Shop for Killers
- Best Artist Award - TV / Film: Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol, Joo Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Park Min Young, Byeon Woo Seok, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Hye Yoon
- Best Artist Award - Music: BIBI, WayV, BUS (Because of you I shine), TWS, LE SSERAFIM, Suho, KISS OF LIFE, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, DAY6, NCT 127, NewJeans, aespa
- Asia Star Award: Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Thai Star Award: Norawit Titicharoenrak (Gemini) + Nattawat Jirochtikul (Fourth)
- Best Couple Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
- Best OST: Byeon Woo Seok - “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE (Lovely Runner)
- Best Actor Award: EXO’s Suho for Missing Crown Prince, Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
- Best K-pop Record: Stray Kids, Jungkook (BTS)
- Best Music Video: “Crazy” by LE SSERAFIM
- Best Musician Solo: BIBI, Jimin (BTS)
- Best Musician: KISS OF LIFE, ZEROBASEONE
- Best Performance: NewJeans for “How Sweet”
- Best Band: DAY6
- Best Creator Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment)
- Best Producer: BUMZU
- Best Choice Award - TV/ Film: Jo Yu Ri
- Best Choice Award - Music: Doyoung, Ten
- New Wave Award: BIBI
- Icon Award: &TEAM
- Queen of AAA: Jang Wonyoung
9th Asia Artist Award Daesang / Grand Prize
Actor of the Year: Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner
Actress of the Year: Park Min Young for Marry My Husband
Song of the Year: BLACKPINK's Rose and Bruno Mars for “APT.”
Album of the Year: “Fourever” by DAY6
Stage of the Year: NCT 127
Performance of the Year: LE SSERAFIM
Artist of the Year - Music: NewJeans
Artist of the Year - Actor: Kim Soo Hyun
