Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, Gong Yoo and others snag winning trophies at 2024 Pinggyego Awards; all recipients announced

Renowned South Korean comedian and TV personality Yoo Jae Suk, dubbed the “national MC,” returned to host the second edition of the Pinggyego Awards on Sunday, December 22. Kicking in the early hours at 9 am KST, the awards ceremony has characteristically adopted an unconventional style of hosting A-listers. Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun and Gong Yoo were crowned winners at the 2nd Pinggyego Awards on December 22, 2024. (YouTube - Ddeun Ddeun)

With fan-favourite stars such as Lee Dong Wook, Lee Dong Hwi, Lim Soo Jung, Park Shin Hye, Lee Kwang Soo, Girls' Generation's Yuri and others in attendance, the event instantly attracted a massive influx of new subscribers. Moreover, the viewer count surpassed 110,000 viewers on the ‘DdeunDdeun’ YouTube channel as soon as the show commenced, according to Sports Chosun.

Back-and-forth banter guided the relaxed event and unexpected moments followed with even the likes of an industry veteran as actor Lee Sung Min (The Shadow Detective, Misaeng) being awarded the Rookie title for his participation in Jae Suk's web variety episodes. The official introduction extract for the show acknowledged in the YouTube description: “Actually, the awards ceremony is just an excuse… We'll just talk about recent events, year-end and new year plans, and other things together as a year-end gathering.”

Last year's Daesang recipient, Lee Dong Wook, graced the final moment to announce his successor, i.e. this year's Grand Prize receiver.

Check out the full winners list below.

2024 Pinggyego Awards winners list

Rookie Award: Lee Sung Min

Lee Sung Min Subway Quattro Popular Star Award - Veteran Star (Male): Ji Suk Jin

Ji Suk Jin Subway Quattro Popular Star Award - Veteran Star (Female): Hong Jin Kyung

Subway Quattro Popular Star Award - Rising Stars (Male): SHINee's Key

SHINee's Key Subway Quattro Popular Star Award - Rising Stars (Female): Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun Excellence Award: Lee Sang Yi

Lee Sang Yi Best Work Award: Lee Dong Wook, Gong Yoo, Jo Se Ho and Yoo Jae Suk (all appeared in Episode 37)

Lee Dong Wook, Gong Yoo, Jo Se Ho and Yoo Jae Suk (all appeared in Episode 37) Grand Prize: Hwang Jung Min

Hwang Jung Min Special Grand Prize: Yoo Jae Suk

Watch the full 2nd Pinggyego Awards ceremony here.