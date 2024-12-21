Winners of SBS Drama Awards 2024: Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young snag Best Couple title
On Saturday, beloved industry artists Shin Dong Yup, Kim Hye Yoon and WJSN's Bona led hosting duties at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. Check out the winners list.
(LIVE): The current crop of K-drama stars that bolstered SBS TV's reigning glory as one of the flagship South Korean networks this year walked the 2024 SBS Drama Awards red carpet on Saturday, December 21. With SBS Prism Tower as the customary venue of the annual ceremony for exceptional performances in Korean dramas, veteran comedian Shin Dong Yup and actresses Kim Hye Yoon and Kim Ji Yeon (WJSN's Bona) took over the hosting duties.
Multi-faceted artists such as BIBI, Kim Nam Gil, Park Hyung Sik, Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeon Been, Im Se Mi, Kim Yoon Hye, Park Shin Hye and elevated the standards of the star-studded event with their presence. Among them, six K-drama names earned the prestigious honour of being nominated for the night's Grand Prize/Daesang: Ahn Bo Hyun (Flex x Cop), Hwang Jung Eun (The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection), Ji Sung (Connection), Jang Na Ra (Good Partner), Park Shin Hye (The Judge from Hell) and Kim Nam Gil (The Fiery Priest 2).
Here are the winners of this year's ceremony who embraced the SBS Drama banner with immense pride.
2024 SBS Drama Awards winners list
- Best New Actor
Kang Sang Jun for Flex X Cop
Kim Shin Bi for Flex X Cop
Seo Bum June for The Fiery Priest 2
- Best New Actress
Choi Yu Ju for The Escape of the Seven
Kim Min Ju for Connection
- Youth Acting Award:
Moon Woo Jin for The Fiery Priest 2
Yuna for Good Partner
- Best Supporting Actor
Ji Seung Hyun for Good Partner
Kim In Kwon for The Judge from Hell
- Best Supporting Actress
Kim Jae Hwa for The Judge from Hell
Kim Hye Hwa for The Judge from Hell
- Best Supporting Actor - Mini series
Seo Hyun Woo for The Fiery Priest 2
Shim Yi Young for The Escape of the Seven
- Best Supporting Actor - Action category
Kim Kyung Nam for Connection
Kwon Yul for Connection
- Best Supporting Actress - Action category
Jung Yoo Min for Connection
Yoon Sa Bong for Connection
- Scene Stealer
Go Kyu Pil for The Fiery Priest 2
Ahn Chang Hwan for The Fiery Priest 2
- Best Performance
Lee Kyu Han for The Judge from Hell
Han Jae Yi for Good Partner
- Best Couple: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young for The Judge from Hell
- Best Teamwork: The Daejung Law Firm team from Good Partner (Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Jun Han and Pyo Ji Hoon)
- Excellence Award
Kim Sung Kyun for The Fiery Priest 2
Sung Joon for The Fiery Priest 2
BIBI for The Fiery Priest 2
Lee Yoo Bi for The Escape of the Seven
- Excellence Award (Human / Fantasy)
Kim Joon Han for Good Partner
Pyo Ji Hoon for Good Partner
Kim Ah Young for The Judge from Hell
- Excellence Award (Action)
Kwak Shi Yang for Flex X Cop
Park Ji Hyun for Flex X Cop
- Drama of the Year: Connection
- Achievement Award: Kim Young Ok
This is a developing story. Keep refreshing the post for updates.
