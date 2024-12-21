Winners of SBS Drama Awards 2024: Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young snag Best Couple title

(LIVE): The current crop of K-drama stars that bolstered SBS TV's reigning glory as one of the flagship South Korean networks this year walked the 2024 SBS Drama Awards red carpet on Saturday, December 21. With SBS Prism Tower as the customary venue of the annual ceremony for exceptional performances in Korean dramas, veteran comedian Shin Dong Yup and actresses Kim Hye Yoon and Kim Ji Yeon (WJSN's Bona) took over the hosting duties. Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young snagged the Best Couple title for The Judge from Hell at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. (SBS)

Multi-faceted artists such as BIBI, Kim Nam Gil, Park Hyung Sik, Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeon Been, Im Se Mi, Kim Yoon Hye, Park Shin Hye and elevated the standards of the star-studded event with their presence. Among them, six K-drama names earned the prestigious honour of being nominated for the night's Grand Prize/Daesang: Ahn Bo Hyun (Flex x Cop), Hwang Jung Eun (The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection), Ji Sung (Connection), Jang Na Ra (Good Partner), Park Shin Hye (The Judge from Hell) and Kim Nam Gil (The Fiery Priest 2).

Also read | Fire at Nam Joo Hyuk's new K-drama location: Building goes up in flames on ‘East Palace’ set

Here are the winners of this year's ceremony who embraced the SBS Drama banner with immense pride.

2024 SBS Drama Awards winners list

Best New Actor

Kang Sang Jun for Flex X Cop

Kim Shin Bi for Flex X Cop

Seo Bum June for The Fiery Priest 2

Best New Actress

Choi Yu Ju for The Escape of the Seven

Kim Min Ju for Connection

Youth Acting Award:

Moon Woo Jin for The Fiery Priest 2

Yuna for Good Partner

Best Supporting Actor

Ji Seung Hyun for Good Partner

Kim In Kwon for The Judge from Hell

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Jae Hwa for The Judge from Hell

Kim Hye Hwa for The Judge from Hell

Also read | Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Ji Won fly high at 2024 FUNdex Awards; full winners list out

Best Supporting Actor - Mini series

Seo Hyun Woo for The Fiery Priest 2

Shim Yi Young for The Escape of the Seven

Best Supporting Actor - Action category

Kim Kyung Nam for Connection

Kwon Yul for Connection

Best Supporting Actress - Action category

Jung Yoo Min for Connection

Yoon Sa Bong for Connection

Scene Stealer

Go Kyu Pil for The Fiery Priest 2

Ahn Chang Hwan for The Fiery Priest 2

Best Performance

Lee Kyu Han for The Judge from Hell

Han Jae Yi for Good Partner

Best Couple: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young for The Judge from Hell

Best Teamwork: The Daejung Law Firm team from Good Partner (Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Jun Han and Pyo Ji Hoon)

Excellence Award

Kim Sung Kyun for The Fiery Priest 2

Sung Joon for The Fiery Priest 2

BIBI for The Fiery Priest 2

Lee Yoo Bi for The Escape of the Seven

Excellence Award (Human / Fantasy)

Kim Joon Han for Good Partner

Pyo Ji Hoon for Good Partner

Kim Ah Young for The Judge from Hell

Excellence Award (Action)

Kwak Shi Yang for Flex X Cop

Park Ji Hyun for Flex X Cop

Drama of the Year: Connection

Achievement Award: Kim Young Ok

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing the post for updates.