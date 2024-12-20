2024 SBS Drama Awards: Where to watch, lineup, nominees and more to look out for

Yet another chapter of South Korean year-end celebrations will delight fans this weekend with the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. To be held on December 21, 2024, at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, the show will be graced by illustrious cast members and creatives who were involved in this year's SBS dramas. Forthcoming 2025 shows' stars will also walk the red carpet, flipping the page to new beginnings. Shin Dong Yup, Kim Hye Yoon and WJSN Bona will host the 2024 SBS Drama Awards on Saturday, December 21, 2024. (SBS )

Comedian and TV personality Shin Dong Yup will reprise his post as the SBS Drama Awards host for the 8th consecutive time. Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon and actress Kim Ji Yeon, aka WJSN's Bona, will join the veteran star as fellow main hosts of the night. Both enigmatic actresses have booked new SBS TV drama gigs for the coming year. While Hye Yoon will romance Lomon in the rom-com I'm Human from Today, Bona is set to lead the show “Gwigoong. ”

Where to watch the SBS Drama Awards 2024?

The 2024 awards ceremony will be aired on Saturday at 8:35 pm KST on the South Korean network SBS. While other streaming details haven't been officially unveiled, last year's pattern suggests how international fans may tune into the live show. The 2023 SBS Drama Awards were made available to watch on Viki on the same day as the live broadcast. KOCOWA+ also live-streamed the event. A similar set-up may be expected for this weekend as well.

SBS Drama Awards lineup

Performers: The Fiery Priest 2 actress and K-pop idol BIBI will collaborate with Go Kyu Pil and Ahn Chang Hwan for a live performance of the hit track “Bam Yang Gang.”

Grand opening: Dance crew La Chica will dive into the Christmas spirit, revealing a unique carol dance showcase.

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE will also step out for a special performance.

Finally, a fourth special stage remains a mystery, injecting fans with more anticipation as they guess who will grace the stage. Suggested hints point towards an unforgettable performance that will make way for an epic collaboration of cast members of the upcoming 2025 SBS K-dramas.

Presenters: Host Bona's fantasy historical drama “Gwigoong” co-stars Yook Sungjae (of BTOB) and Kim Ji Hoon.

2025 SBS drama Love Scout actors Kim Do Hoon and Kim Yoon Hye

Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho (cast this year for the upcoming series “Treasure Island”)

Romance drama “Our Film” stars Namkoong Min (or Namgoong Min) and Jeon Yeo Been

"La Mante" actors Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Bo Ra

Im Se Mi and Kim Yo Han of Korea's first rugby-based sports drama "TRY: We Become Miracles"

2024 SBS Drama Awards nominees

The Grand Prize/Daesang nominees were revealed on December 18. Last year, SBS also announced the Best Couple nominations. There is no word on those this year.

Six beloved K-drama names listed below are in the running for the 2024 SBS Drama Awards Daesang: