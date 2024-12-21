Fire at Nam Joo Hyuk's new K-drama location: Building goes up in flames on ‘East Palace’ set

Firefighters bravely fought off a potential blazing hazard on a drama set reportedly being used for filming the Netflix series, “East Palace” (working title). Fire breaks out at the K-drama set. (left to right) Cho Seung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo and Nam Joo Hyuk were confirmed as the leading cast for Netflix's East Palace K-drama. (Photo credit: Netflix (left), Yeoncheon Fire Station (right))

Over a week ago, the streaming giant confirmed that it had tapped South Korean actors Nam Joo Hyuk (Twenty Five Twenty One), Roh Yoon Seo (Crash Course in Romance) and Cho Seung Woo (Divorce Attorney Shin) as the leading cast for the occult sageuk (historical drama). It will feature a “never-before-seen world of ghosts and spirits. With The Devil Judge director Choi Jung Kyu helming the series and Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ Kwon So Ra and Seo Jea Won penning the script, it entered its early production stage.

Fire breaks out at Netflix's East Palace K-drama set

On December 21, K-media reported a heart-rending development on the set of the upcoming K-drama. At around 2:08 am KST, a fire broke out at the Netflix show’s filming location in Misan-myeon, Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Fortunately,

The fire department issued a “Level 1” response to the abrupt fire breakout, deploying firefighters and equipment from three to seven fire stations. The blazing scenario was contained in about two hours.

Only material loss reported

Although no casualties were reported, as no one was on the set at the time of the fire, a building of the 3,655 m-square set and some lighting equipment were burnt down.

As the series is in its early stages of production with no release date in sight, it remains to be seen how the fiery incident will impact its schedule. Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation has yet to uncover the exact cause of the fire.

The recently announced South Korean series marks Nam Joo Hyuk's first K-drama after completing his mandatory military duties in September 2024. According to the official Netflix press release, he “can traverse the world of ghosts and defeat them with his sword” as Gu Cheon. On the other hand, Roh Yoon Seo plays Saeng Gang, “a court lady born with the ability to hear ghosts,” and Cho Seung Woo fits into the shoes of the complex King's character, “who quietly enlists these two extraordinary people to take care of the palace’s curse.”