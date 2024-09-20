Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Nam Joo-hyuk discharged from military, welcomed with flowers and gifts. Watch

Actor Nam Joo-hyuk, known best for Twenty-Five Twenty-One, was discharged from the South Korean military. Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged on social media platforms on Thursday. (Also Read | Nam Joo Hyuk makes first public appearance since facing accusations of bullying schoolmates) Nam Joo-hyuk was discharged from the military on September 19.

Joo-hyuk returns from military service

In a photo, dressed in his military uniform, Joo-hyuk was seen smiling for the camera. He held a flower bouquet and several bags. A video showed Joo-hyuk smiling as he bowed and sat inside his car. A photo also showed the actor signing autographs for fans.

Fans can't keep calm, await his new project

Reacting to the photos, a fan said, "Love has returned, he has returned, oh, how much longing." "The flower boy welcomed by his favourite drink: iced americano," wrote a person. "The handsome Nam Joo-hyuk has already finished his military service. We look forward to seeing him back in #kdramas and entertainment programs," tweeted another person.

About Joo-hyuk

Joo-hyuk joined the military in March last year. His agency, Management SOOP, had announced the date of the actor joining the military. Management SOOP had said, “It is true that Nam Joo-hyuk was accepted into the military police force. He will be enlisting in the police squad on March 20.”

The actor reportedly applied to The Capital Defence Command Military Police Group in May 2022. After getting enlisted, Joo-hyuk received basic military training at the army training centre for five weeks. He was then get transferred to his station. In October 2022, it was reported that Joo-hyuk would be enlisting in the military in December 2022. His agency later confirmed that he didn't receive an official summons for enlisting in December.

Management SOOP had at that time also confirmed that Joo-hyuk had wrapped up filming for Vigilante while waiting for his draft notice. Joo-hyuk made his debut in 2014 with The Idle Mermaid. He rose to prominence with his role in the television series Who Are You: School 2015 (2015).