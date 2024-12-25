2024 Asia Artist Awards: Where to watch the star-studded lineup ft Kim Soo Hyun, Le Sserafim, Byeon Woo Seok and more
The 9th Asia Artist Awards will be hosted by Ryu Jun Yeol, IVE's Wonyoung and ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin on December 27, 2024.
Bringing the best of the Hallyu world together, the Asia Artist Awards 2024 this Friday, December 27, will unite A-listers from the K-pop and K-drama sides of the industry. To be held at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 9th edition of the South Korean awards ceremony, presented by news outlet Star News, will be guided by the night’s hosts: Ryu Jun Yeol, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin.
The annually live-streamed event recognises contributions by Hallyu stars in Asian TV, film and music this past year. Here's what we know about the upcoming star-studded affair.
2024 Asia Artist Awards lineup
In early October, the AAAs announced the first artist lineup: BIBI, NewJeans, QWER, WayV, NCT 127, and ZEROBASEONE. Later that month, LE SSERAFIM, KISS OF LIFE, TWS, EXO's Suho, &TEAM, and WHIB joined the performing roster. Eventually, NCT WISH and DAY6 were also added to the lineup.
On the flip side, the acting lineup features Kim Min, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Park Min Young, Byeon Woo Seok, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jang Da Ah, Jo Yu Ri, Joo Won, and Choi Bo Min,a mong others.
Where to watch the Asia Artist Awards 2024
The AAA 2024 will be live-streamed on Weverse globally (except in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Japan). Part 1, the ceremony's red carpet event, will be live on the platform on Friday, December 27, at 4:30 pm KST. Part 2, which is the main award show, will commence later that day at 7 pm KST.
Subscribers can access the event stream for free.
Part 1: https://weverse.io/weversezone/live/4-187476973
Part 2: https://weverse.io/weversezone/live/4-187477261
MTN will broadcast the show live on TV in Korea. Malaysian audiences may tune into Astro. Meanwhile, Philippines viewers may watch it on Blast TV, Vietnam on FPT, andJapan on U-NEXT.
9th Asia Artist Awards nominations
- Popularity Award - Male Singer
- Lim Young Woong
- XODIAC
- BTS
- Stray Kids
- &TEAM
- BamBam
- HORI7ON
- NCT 127
- ASTRO
- TEMPEST
- Baekhyun
- ZEROBASEONE
- Kang Daniel
- RIIZE
- n.Ssign
- CRAVITY
- ONF
- SF9
- SEVENTEEN
- MONSTA X
- NCT WISH
- VANNER
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Moon Jong Eop
- NCT DREAM
- Super Junior
- BTS V
- BTS Jungkook
- BTS Suga
- BTS Jin
2. Popularity Awards - Female Singer
- NiziU
- ITZY
- Dreamcatcher
- NewJeans
- LE SSERAFIM
- IVE
- fromis_9
- Secret Number
- EVERGLOW
- NMIXX
- Tzuyu
- XG
- IU
- Black Swan
- Lapillus
- Hwasa
- FIFTY FIFTY
- aespa
- Chu
- Weeekly
- Wendy
- MADEIN
- TWICE
- UNIS
- Choi Yena
- BABYMONSTER
- Kep1er
- QWER
- Odd Eye Circle
- Jeong Eun Ji
3. Popularity Award - Actor
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Kim Soo Hyun
- Kim Seon Ho
- Lee Jun Ho
- Park Jin Young
- Suho
- Chae Jong Hyeop
- Cha Eun Woo
- Kim Young Dae
- Jung Hae In
- Ji Chang Wook
- Na In Woo
- Doh Kyung Soo
- Kim Yohan
- Hwang Min Hyun
- Kim Min
- Lee Joong Gi
- Ok Taecyeon
- Lee Joon
- Ahn Hyo Seop
- Rowoon
- Jaechan
- Uhm Tae Goo
- Yook Sung Jae
- Park Ji Hoon
- Choi Siwon
- Lee Min Ho
- Doyoung
- Kang Daniel
- Lee Jin Wook
4. Popularity Award - Actress
- Kim Hye Yoon
- Kim Ji Won
- Jung So Min
- Park Eun Bin
- Im Yoon Ah
- Kim Se Jeong
- Kim So Hyun
- Kim Yoo Jung
- Lee Se Young
- Park Shin Hye
- Shin Hye Sun
- Park Min Young
- Jeong Eun Ji
- Suzy
- IU
- Bona
- Lee Sung Kyung
- Nam Ji Hyun
- Jeon Yeo Bin
- Kim Ji Eun
- Go Yoon Jung
- Jang Na Ra
- Yoon Bo Mi
- Son Na Eun
- Song Hye Kyo
- Ahn Eun Jin
- Kim Tae Ri
- Moon Ga Young
- Kwon Yuri
- Han Seonhwa
