2024 Asia Artist Awards: Where to watch the star-studded lineup ft Kim Soo Hyun, Le Sserafim, Byeon Woo Seok and more

Bringing the best of the Hallyu world together, the Asia Artist Awards 2024 this Friday, December 27, will unite A-listers from the K-pop and K-drama sides of the industry. To be held at Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 9th edition of the South Korean awards ceremony, presented by news outlet Star News, will be guided by the night’s hosts: Ryu Jun Yeol, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin. The 2024 Asia Artist Awards will be held in Bangkok on Friday, December 27. (X)

The annually live-streamed event recognises contributions by Hallyu stars in Asian TV, film and music this past year. Here's what we know about the upcoming star-studded affair.

2024 Asia Artist Awards lineup

In early October, the AAAs announced the first artist lineup: BIBI, NewJeans, QWER, WayV, NCT 127, and ZEROBASEONE. Later that month, LE SSERAFIM, KISS OF LIFE, TWS, EXO's Suho, &TEAM, and WHIB joined the performing roster. Eventually, NCT WISH and DAY6 were also added to the lineup.

On the flip side, the acting lineup features Kim Min, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Park Min Young, Byeon Woo Seok, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jang Da Ah, Jo Yu Ri, Joo Won, and Choi Bo Min,a mong others.

Where to watch the Asia Artist Awards 2024

The AAA 2024 will be live-streamed on Weverse globally (except in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Japan). Part 1, the ceremony's red carpet event, will be live on the platform on Friday, December 27, at 4:30 pm KST. Part 2, which is the main award show, will commence later that day at 7 pm KST.

Subscribers can access the event stream for free.

Part 1: https://weverse.io/weversezone/live/4-187476973

Part 2: https://weverse.io/weversezone/live/4-187477261

MTN will broadcast the show live on TV in Korea. Malaysian audiences may tune into Astro. Meanwhile, Philippines viewers may watch it on Blast TV, Vietnam on FPT, andJapan on U-NEXT.

9th Asia Artist Awards nominations

Popularity Award - Male Singer

Lim Young Woong

XODIAC

BTS

Stray Kids

&TEAM

BamBam

HORI7ON

NCT 127

ASTRO

TEMPEST

Baekhyun

ZEROBASEONE

Kang Daniel

RIIZE

n.Ssign

CRAVITY

ONF

SF9

SEVENTEEN

MONSTA X

NCT WISH

VANNER

BOYNEXTDOOR

Moon Jong Eop

NCT DREAM

Super Junior

BTS V

BTS Jungkook

BTS Suga

BTS Jin

2. Popularity Awards - Female Singer

NiziU

ITZY

Dreamcatcher

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

IVE

fromis_9

Secret Number

EVERGLOW

NMIXX

Tzuyu

XG

IU

Black Swan

Lapillus

Hwasa

FIFTY FIFTY

aespa

Chu

Weeekly

Wendy

MADEIN

TWICE

UNIS

Choi Yena

BABYMONSTER

Kep1er

QWER

Odd Eye Circle

Jeong Eun Ji

3. Popularity Award - Actor

Byeon Woo Seok

Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Seon Ho

Lee Jun Ho

Park Jin Young

Suho

Chae Jong Hyeop

Cha Eun Woo

Kim Young Dae

Jung Hae In

Ji Chang Wook

Na In Woo

Doh Kyung Soo

Kim Yohan

Hwang Min Hyun

Kim Min

Lee Joong Gi

Ok Taecyeon

Lee Joon

Ahn Hyo Seop

Rowoon

Jaechan

Uhm Tae Goo

Yook Sung Jae

Park Ji Hoon

Choi Siwon

Lee Min Ho

Doyoung

Kang Daniel

Lee Jin Wook

4. Popularity Award - Actress