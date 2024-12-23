2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon: Where to watch NCT, 2NE1, G-Dragon, Ateez, Babymonster and others live on Christmas Day?

Now that the KBS Song Festival has already gone down the hatch, two of the three most significant year-end K-pop events have yet to unleash a bash of festivities lined up with unmissable rare collaboration showcases and whatnot. While MBC Gayo Daejejeon will kick off the new year on a musical high on December 31, SBS Gayo Daejeon will dedicate the holiday spirit to Christmas celebrations on December 25. NCT's Doyoung, TXT's Yeonjun and IVE's Yujin will reprise their hosting positions from the July Summer edition of the SBS Gayo Daejeon event on Christmas, December 25, 2024. (X - SBS)

The biggest of the big names from the industry, including veterans such as BIGBANG's G-Dragon and legendary girl group 2NE1, who have for so long stayed away from the SBS Gayo Daejeon stage, will return to grace the event this year. Inspire Arena in Incheon will roll out the red carpet for the starry arrivals of the evening. Hours before the main show, comedian Yoo Jae Pil will continue his “red carpet MC” streak, bringing smiles to those walking into the venue.

Following up on the summer version of the music festival held in July, the “Merry Music”-themed winter edition will see NCT's Doyoung, TXT's Yeonjun, and IVE's An Yujin reprise their hosting duties. According to InspireKorea.com, the X-mas revelry will push the pedal hard on creating jolly memories on Wednesday at 5:10 pm KST.

2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon Winter lineup

The first lineup announced in November revealed ten artist names participating in this year's Christmas Day celebrations: NCT Dream, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, IVE, ITZY, RIIZE, TWS, ZEROBASEONE and NCT WISH.

Later that month, SHINee's Key, ATEEZ, NCT 127, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX and ILLIT also joined the performing roster. Thereafter, in early December, SBS disclosed that the third lineup of performers would include (G)I-DLE, 2NE1, WayV, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, Lee Young Ji, CRAVITY, izna and NEXZ. Finally, BIGBANG's G-Dragon's

Earlier this week, K-media outlet OSEN reported that aespa's Karina and IVE's Yujin – both leaders of their respective girl groups – would unite for a special stage. Another one-of-a-kind scheduled collaboration performance is set to bring together the 5th-Generation ‘Maknae’ line BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak, ZEROBASEONE's Han Yujin, TWS' Jihoon and Kyungmin, and NCT WISH's Ryo and Sakuya, raising the bar of excitement for the much-awaited evening.

Where to Watch the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024 ceremony?

The 2024 Gayo Daejeon's live coverage from Inspire Arena will be broadcast on the South Korean network channel SBS.

Although coverage is subject to availability, select audiences may tune into the official SBS website (https://www.sbs.co.kr/en/live) for the live stream. With Lemino again listed as one of the show's partners, Japanese audiences can rely on the streaming service to watch the show. (Generally, the red carpet event is live-streamed for free on YouTube, whereas the main show coverage is exclusively granted to those who have already purchased the streaming access package.)

The 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer event was eventually uploaded for streaming on Viki in select locations as well. The winter show may receive the same treatment. If nothing works, you may later check out the official SBS-affiliated YouTube channels and the website for individual artist performance clippings.