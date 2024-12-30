BTS' Taehyung, SEVENTEEN's Joshua's birthday content to award events: What all is cancelled after Muan plane crash

The entertainment industry in South Korea has cancelled several events after a deadly plane crash killed 179 people at Muan International Airport. Mourning the unfortunate event, most of the activities of K-pop artists have been postponed, while live broadcasts of several award shows have been cancelled. (Also Read | When BTS' Kim Taehyung revealed he was hurt by people treating him as ‘valuable asset and not a friend’) BTS' Taehyung and SEVENTEEN's Joshua's birthday content have been cancelled after the South Korean plane crash.

Check out what all have been cancelled and postponed:

BTS

BigHit Music announced that planned releases for the birthday of BTS V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, will not be posted on December 30. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), it wrote, "Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC. We extend our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the airplane accident and offer heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families. We kindly ask for your understanding as V’s birthday-related content, scheduled for today (December 30), will not be posted."

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN announced Joshua’s birthday content would be postponed for release at a later date. A tweet by SEVENTEEN read, "We would like to inform you that the Joshua birthday content upload that was scheduled to be released today (the 30th) will not proceed. We express our deepest condolences to the airline disaster and ask for your generous understanding."

SEVENTEEN also postponed the teaser content featuring BSS. As quoted by Koreaboo, Pledis wrote, "We would like to inform you that the upload schedule for the official photos of SEVENTEEN BSS’s 2nd Single Album TELEPARTY, originally planned for today (December 29) at 6 PM, has been postponed. The updated schedule will be announced at a later time. We extend our deepest condolences in light of the tragic news and kindly ask for your understanding."

Stray Kids

The release of Song By by Stray Kids was also postponed. JYP Entertainment's statement read, as quoted by Koreaboo, "Hello, this is JYPE. Please note that today’s release of [SONG by] has been postponed. We ask for your kind understanding and would like to express our deepest condolences regarding the tragic incident. Thank you."

IVE

After the incident, IVE announced the postponement of schedules planned for December 29 and December 30. Taking to X on Sunday, it tweeted, “We regret to inform you that the promotional schedule for IVE's 3rd EP, IVE EMPATHY, originally planned for December 29 and 30, has been postponed. We will announce the updated schedule at a later date and kindly ask for your understanding in this matter. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their bereaved families affected by the recent tragedy.”

ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE announced the postponement of Jiwoong’s birthday content which was scheduled to release on December 29. "Hello. This is the team responsible for ZEROBASEONE. We would like to inform you that the release of JI WOONG B-DAY CONTENTS, originally scheduled for today at 6 PM, has been postponed. We kindly ask for your understanding, and the new upload schedule will be announced at a later date. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy regarding the airplane accident that occurred this morning," WakeOne wrote,

KBS Drama Awards

KBS announced the cancellation of the live broadcast of the 2024 awards event. Its statement, as quoted by Soompi, read, “To mourn the victims of the Jeju Air disaster, we have decided to cancel the live broadcast of the 2024 KBS Drama Awards, which was scheduled for December 31 at 7 pm KST on KBS2. Originally planned as a live event, the 2024 KBS Drama Awards will now be transitioned into a pre-recorded format, with the photo wall event and live broadcast both cancelled. Details regarding the revised schedule and the announcement of winners will be shared at a later date.”

MBC Music Festival

The live broadcast of the 2024 MBC Music Festival has been cancelled. MBC announced the cancellation of the festival, which was scheduled to air live on December 31 at 8.40 pm KST. However, the event will continue as planned, with pre-recorded performances being released at a later date through a recorded broadcast. The event has been conducting pre-recording sessions since mid-December. An MBC representative said, as per Soompi, “Pre-recording for the show is ongoing. Further details about the broadcast schedule will be announced later.”

SBS Entertainment Awards

SBS announced that the award ceremony, originally scheduled to take place on December 31 at 9 pm KST, has been cancelled. The statement read, as per Soompi, “The 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards originally scheduled for December 31 has been cancelled. The live broadcast and recording scheduled for December 31 will not take place. It has not yet been decided whether the event will be rescheduled as a recorded broadcast or presented in another format.”

About Muan plane crash

The Boeing 737-800 plane operated by South Korea's budget airline Jeju Air skidded off a runway at the airport, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into a fireball. The incident killed all but two of the 181 people aboard.

The two survivors are both crew members, and they were pulled from the plane's tail section — the only part that was still recognizable after the crash. A seven-day mourning period till January 5, 2025, has been declared in South Korea.