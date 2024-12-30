When BTS' Kim Taehyung revealed he was hurt by people treating him as ‘valuable asset and not a friend’

BTS member Kim Taehyung will celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday (December 30). The singer, who goes by the stage name V, once expressed his pain at being treated only as a ‘valuable asset' instead of a friend. Speaking with Vogue Korea in 2022, Taehyung said this treatment made him a reserved person. (Also Read | BTS' Kim Taehyung remembers his pet dog Yeontan, plays and cuddles with him in unseen pics and videos) BTS V aka Kim Taehyung was born on December 29, 1995.(Weverse)

When Taehyung spoke about getting hurt

He was asked about initiating connections with other artists. To this, Taehyung replied, "I cherish human connection. I am a people person, and I truly enjoy working with everyone I cross professional paths with, including artists, directors, writers, and journalists like you. In the past, I used to be more reserved because I had been hurt by people who treated me simply as a valuable asset to know and not as a friend. But I still like people. It is thanks to the wonderful people in my life that I am who I am now."

Taehyung opened up about BTS

Talking about BTS members being there for each other, the singer had said, "We are a truly positive group and all eager to unconditionally support each other. We had a meeting recently at SUGA's place to play the music we had been working on individually. We were dancing and praising each other non-stop. Being able to pursue one's own music style lights up the passion and enthusiasm in us. That's what keeps us in love with what we do. I love seeing that."

About BTS

Taehyung is part of BTS, which also features--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. Currently, Taehyung is serving in the South Korean military. Taehyung began his service in December 2023. He will complete his service next year and get discharged along with RM, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook. Both Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military earlier this year.

About Taehyung

On November 29 this year, he released his digital single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin. His single Fri(end)s was also released this year.