BTS' Kim Taehyung remembers his pet dog Yeontan, plays and cuddles with him in unseen pics and videos

BTS member Kim Taehyung has shared a bunch of pictures and videos of his beloved pet dog Yeontan, who died recently. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Taehyung, aka V, remembered Yeontan. (Also Read | BTS star V breaks silence on beloved dog Yeontan's death, ‘I worried about…’) Kim Taehyung dedicated a post to his pet dog Yeontan.

Taehyung shares pics, videos with Yeontan

In a few videos, Taehyung played with Yeontan in his house. The BTS singer was also seen holding Yeontan as they cuddled together. He was also seen feeding his dog in a few videos. The duo also spent time outdoors as they went for a drive together. Taehyung also posted a few solo photos of Yeontan. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Mr. Kim Yeontan (black heart emoji)."

Taehyung wrote about Yeontan too

The BTS singer had also penned a long note on his Instagram Stories informing BTS ARMY about the death of Yeontan. A part of his note read, “Actually the reason why I'm writing this text is because recently Yeontan has left us on a long journey to dog heaven. I thought a lot about how to tell you guys, but since ARMY you all sent so much love until now, I believed this was the right thing to do and delivered the news.”

"I'll be really thankful if you guys think about Yeontan from time to time so he can be happy in dog heaven. I hope it's becomes a warm end of the year where you can say “I love you“ to your dear (pets). I also hope ARMY, you all, always stay healthy until the day we meet! I love you, thank you," concluded his note.

Yeontan was unwell

Yeontan has been facing health issues for some time now. Last year, in an episode of Pixid, V had said, “I have a pet Pomeranian named Kim Yeontan. He's been with me for 7 years.” Later, he revealed, “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during the surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life.”

About Taehyung

Currently, Taehyung is serving in the South Korean military. He began his service in December 2023. He will be discharged from his service next year.