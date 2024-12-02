BTS star V breaks silence on beloved dog Yeontan's death, ‘I worried about…’

On December 2, 2024, BTS's V shared heartbreaking news with his fans through an emotional post on Instagram: his beloved dog, Yeontan, has passed away. In the same post, he reflected on his recent collaboration with Park Hyo Shin on the song "Winter Ahead," combining the joy of his music release with the sorrow of this personal loss. V’s heartfelt message touched fans around the world as he honoured Yeontan’s memory during this difficult time. BTS's V revealed his dog Yeontan had passed away in an emotional Instagram post.(@bts_thvv/X)

Also Read: When The Phone Rings cast apologises over Chae So Bin’s ‘offensive’ sign language scene: ‘No intent to mock..’

BTS’ V’s beloved dog passes away

V started his note on a bright note as addressed his fans’ well-being and his upcoming song. The singer wrote, “Hello ARMY. Are you guys spending a warm year-end season? It’s a relief that the weather doesn’t seem all that cold yet. I think it’s been a long time since I’ve greeted ARMY through a song.”

He reminisced, “I’m recalling the enjoyable memories that I had while preparing for the duet with Hyo Shin Hyung, whom I really like, as well as my cover of the respected Bing Crosby’s Carol which will be released soon. Come to think of it, it’s already December,” as reported by Koreaboo.

The Christmas Tree singer then shifted to break the tragic news. He wrote, “To be honest, the reason why I’m posting this is because Yeontan recently left for a long journey to the stars. I worried about how to tell you this, but seeing as ARMY loved Yeontan so much up to now, I thought it was right for me to tell you, and that is how I ended up conveying the news like this.”

The K-pop idol concluded his message with: “I hope that your year-end season will be a warm one where you can tell the loved ones around you that you love them, one more time. I hope ARMY will be healthy until the day I can meet you again. I love you. Thank you.” He proceeded to share some adorable pictures of Yeontan from the years they spent together. He shared a similar post on X, formerly known as Twitter, as well.

Also Read: Blackpink's Rose, Stray Kids, Twice, Treasure and others to close out the year with a bang: December K-pop comebacks

Fans grieve for V’s dog

The singer’s fans grieved alongside him for Yeontan as they posted messages of condolences on social media. A user on X wrote, “Have a safe journey Yeontan. Up with the stars, our little star.” A second user wrote X, “We will always have you in our hearts, Yeontan. fly high, little angel.” A third user wrote, “Everybody who's seen burn the stage in cinemas knows Yeontan was the real star of that documentary the crowd went WILD.”

Another user wrote, “Thank you Yeontan for giving Taehyung so much love and joy through the years," while one user wrote, “yeah Yeontan passing away hit me a little cause we saw him (quite literally) grow up with Taehyung.”