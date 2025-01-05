Winners of 39th Golden Disc Awards Day 2: Seventeen steals the show with Album of the Year; IVE, Enhypen, ZB1 follow
Following aespa's big win at the Golden Disc Awards Day 1, Seventeen took up the baton, snagging the Daesand on the second day in Japan.
After a successful Day 1 extravaganza in Fukuoka, Japan, the 2025 Golden Disc Awards returned for the Album Division segment on Sunday, January 5. Ahead of GFriend's special project album “Season of Memories” release scheduled for January 13 in honour of their tenth anniversary, the standout girl group reunited at the 39th edition of the K-pop awards ceremony.
The Day 2 performers' stunning lineup also welcomed ENHYPEN, IVE, IZNA, NCT Wish, Nowadays, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), (G)I-DLE's Yuqi and ZEROBASEONE to the stage. SEVENTEEN's 12th mini-album “Spill the Feels” ultimately snagged the Grand Prize / Daesang of the day: Album of the Year. Several other physical album releases by a vast array of artists were honoured with Bonsang trophies.
Despite the live show originally scheduled to air on January 4 and 5, the pre-recorded broadcasts will be available for audience viewing on January 6 at midnight KST and January 7 at 1:20 am KST, respectively. True Beauty K-drama stars Cha Eunwoo and Moon Ga Young (or Mun Ka Young) stepped up as MCs of the night alongside entertainer Sung Si Kyung. Following Park Eun Bin's example from Day 1, K-drama sweetheart Park Bo Gum took the stage on the second day as one of the unmissable presenters of the night.
Here are the winners from Day 2!
2025 Day 2 Golden Disc Awards winners - Album Division
- Rookie of the Year: NCT Wish
- Fans' Choice Award: ENHYPEN
- Best Album / Bonsang: “ROMANCE: UNTOLD” by ENHYPEN, “SPILL THE FEELS” by SEVENTEEN, “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” by TXT, “You Had Me at Hello” by ZEROBASEONE, “IVE SWITCH” by IVE
- Global K-pop Artist: ENHYPEN, IVE
- Best Solo Artist: Yuqi
- Album of the Year / DAESANG: “SPILL THE FEELS” by SEVENTEEN
Congratulations to all the 39th Golden Disc Awards Day 2 winners!
This is a developing story.
