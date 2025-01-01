GOT7, IVE, Seventeen's BSS to start the new year on a K-pop high: January 2025 comebacks announced so far!

Wishing K-pop fans a happy new year in the best way possible, Hallyu singers galore are coming back with new musical releases in the first month of the new year. In addition to regularly planned debuts, some beloved third-generation K-pop acts will be packing in a bunch of surprises to deck the halls with new beginnings. GOT7 members are all set to make their highly anticipated return to the music scene as a group this month. Their reunion album release will celebrate their first full-fledged comeback in three years. On top of that, SEVENTEEN's special trio BSS will spark the fuse of positive therapy, unpacking new doses of happy pills and radiance. GOT7 and IVE are all set to release new music in January 2025.(X)

Here's the list of January K-pop releases that will start off the New Year on a musical high.

2025 January K-pop comebacks announced so far

January 4

MONT: 5th mini-album “Somewhere Out There” (music video release at 12 pm KST; album release at 6 pm KST)

January 6

GFRIEND: Special album “Season of Memories” Pre-release (Time: 12 pm KST)

Special album “Season of Memories” Pre-release (Time: 12 pm KST) BOYNEXTDOOR: 1st Digital single “I Love You” (Time: 6 pm KST)

1st Digital single “I Love You” (Time: 6 pm KST) SHINee's Onew: 4th EP “Connection” (Time: 6 pm KST)

January 7

XLOV debut: Single “I'mma Be”

Single “I'mma Be” Kwon Eunbi: Digital single ft Coogie (Time: 6 pm KST)

January 8

SEVENTEEN's BSS: 2nd single album “Teleparty”

January 9

The Rose's Woosung: “4444: Reborn” (Time: 9 pm PT)

January 13

GFRIEND: Special album “Season of Memories” (Time: 6 pm KST)

Special album “Season of Memories” (Time: 6 pm KST) IVE: 1st title track release for 3rd EP “IVE EMPATHY” (Time: 6 pm KST); album release slated for February.

January 15

BBGIRLS: First comebacks since joining their new label, GLG.

First comebacks since joining their new label, GLG. WEi: 7th mini-album “The Feelings” (Time: 6 pm KST)

January 20

GOT7: EP “Winter Heptagon” (Time: 6 pm KST)

January 23

Former Cross Gene member COiBLEN: 3rd single “Promise” (Time: 6 pm KST)

January 29

ZEROBASEONE: Japan 1st EP “Prezent” (Time: 12 am JST)

Undated Kpop comebacks January 2025

CIX: 7th EP album “Thunder Fever”

This is a developing story. As more updates and comeback announcements are unveiled, they will be included in the monthly calendar.