GOT7 confirms highly anticipated comeback and drops release date with hilarious reveal

It was previously reported that GOT7 is planning their comeback as a group after 3 years. Since their last EP dropped after their exit from JYP Entertainment, all seven members were focused on their solo careers and excelling in it as well. The reports about the group’s comeback suggested that their new album will be released sometime in 2025. Recently the GOT7 members confirmed the release date but in their own iconic styles. GOT7 is reuniting for a full-group comeback after three years.(@GOT7Official/X)

GOT7 confirms the release date of their new comeback album

Taking the announcement to X, formerly known as Twitter, BamBam wrote, “GOT7 is coming back on 20th,” on Saturday, December 7. Adding a touch of humour, he posted a billboard meme which read “GOT7 is coming back on January 20th and everyone needs to know so I bought this billboard.” He wrote in the caption, “Oh god, finally I can say this out loud. is been a month!! you know how hard to hold this..?”

Meanwhile, JayB unveiled the news during his solo concert in Seoul on Saturday, as reported by Koreaboo. The K-pop idol earned loud cheers from fans following the announcement of the album’s release date. He bowed and silently asked the fans to support the group’s upcoming project.

Ahgase (GOT7's fandom) is buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the group's first comeback in nearly three years. On May 23, 2022, GOT7 dropped a self-titled extended play featuring the track "NANANA" under Warner Music Korea. This marked their first release as a group since departing from JYP Entertainment. Following the end of their exclusive contracts in January 2021, the agency confirmed that all the members had left, paving the way for this highly anticipated return.

Netizens react to GOT7’s comeback announcement

A user on X wrote, “Got7 back in one month! Ahgase are we ready ?” A second user wrote, “HOLY S**T HOLY S**EEIIIIT HOLY S**T HOLY S**IIIIITTTT IM SCREAMING I HAVE NO ONE TO TALK TO ABOUT THIS.” A third user wrote, “We're going to hear….'Come and get it, GOT7!!!!' again” alongside two crying faces emojis.

Another user wrote, “'Finally, the wait is over! Holding back for a month? That's GOT7-level dedication right there. Spill the tea! What's the big news?” while one user wrote, “I’m pretty sure you’ve been itching for a while but thanks for giving us hints here & there at times. We all waiting for the moment to officially read this from you,” alongside crying emojis.