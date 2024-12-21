TXT announces world tour in 2025, to take place after two-month break: Check concert dates, venue details

TXT (Tomorrow X Together) has announced the dates for its 2025 world tour, ACT: PROMISE -EP. 2. The concerts will be held in South Korea, the United Kingdom, and several countries across Europe. This will mark TXT's first-ever tour of Europe. TXT will be back with their shows after the group's two-month break. (Also Read | After Soobin, TXT members Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, HueningKai announce 'long-term break'. Here's why) TXT announced their world tour recently.

About TXT's world tour

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BigHit Music shared the details of TXT's upcoming concerts. In Seoul, TXT will perform from March 7-9 at the Inspire Arena. It will also be available to watch online through live streaming.

A poster of all the members--Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai, dressed in white outfits was also shared. The tweet read, "TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR - EP. 2 - IN INCHEON."

In Europe, TXT will perform in Barcelona (Spain) on March 20; London (UK) on March 25; Berlin (Germany) on March 27; Paris (France) on March 30 and Amsterdam (Netherlands) on April 1. As per j-14.com, TXT will perform at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, The O2 in London, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin Accor Arena in Paris and Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

TXT will soon go on a break

The announcement comes just a few days after the group's 'long-term break'. Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music shared the announcement saying that TXT has taken the decision to spend time with their families. The statement revealed that TXT will go on a break after their schedule at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 5, 2025. BigHit Music assured fans that TXT "will come back with an even more remarkable presence".

A part of the official statement read, "We would like to provide an update regarding the upcoming break for the members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Following their schedule at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 5 (KST), TOMORROW X TOGETHER will conclude their activities for 2024 and embark on a long-term break. During this time, the members plan to spend quality moments with their families and take time to rest, preparing to return to MOA with an extraordinary 2025 ahead."

About TXT

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is a South Korean boy band formed by BigHit Entertainment, now known as BigHit Music. The group comprises five members--Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star.