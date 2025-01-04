2025 Golden Disc Awards winners: aespa goes ‘Supernova’ with Daesang; Day6, NewJeans, Illit, others score big on Day 1

True Beauty co-stars Cha Eunwoo, and Moon Ga Young (or Mun Ka Young) reunited as hosts of the 39th Golden Disc Awards on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the Mizuo PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan. South Korean entertainer Sung Si Kyung completed the hosting trio, celebrating Korean pop culture achievements of the past year. Beloved actress Park Eun Bin graced the event as an eminent guest who presented the night's Grand Prize (Daesang). aespa and DAY6 were two of the several artists to bag the Bonsang at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 4, 2025. The former also hit it out of the park, winning the Grand Prize / Daesang. (Instagram )

Fans waiting for the TV broadcast of this year's awards ceremony will have to wait for a few days due to the cancellation of the live broadcast originally scheduled for January 4 and 5. In the wake of the Jeju Air plane tragedy, South Korea entered a week-long national mourning period, which ends this weekend. As a result, the pre-recorded segments of the two-day musical celebrations for the Digital Song Division and Album Divison will be aired on Monday, January 6, at midnight KST and Tuesday, January 7, at 1:20 am KST, respectively.

As per previous reports, the first-day lineup of performers included aespa, DAY6, (G)I-DLE, ILLIT, KISS OF LIFE, BIBI, Crush, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, TWS, and Close Your Eyes, the boy group created through Project 7 - JTBC's reality competition survival show.

Thanks to reliable K-media sources' coverage of the live show announcements, the Day 1 winners are listed below:

2025 Golden Disc Awards winners - Digital Song Division

Rookie of the Year: ILLIT, TWS

Best Group Award: LE SSERAFIM

Best Digital Song (Bonsang):

“Supernova” by aespa, “Sticky” by KISS OF LIFE, “Welcome to the Show” by DAY6, “Magnetic” by ILLIT, “plot twist” by TWS, “Fate” by (G)I-DLE, “How Sweet” by NewJeans, “Bam, Yang Gang” by BIBI, “Love Wins All” by IU, “To. X” by Taeyeon

Best Band: DAY6

Most Popular Artist - Female: LE SSERAFIM

Cosmopolitan Artist: NewJeans

Best Group: LE SSERAFIM

Best OST: "Love You With All My Heart" by Crush (Queen of Tears OST)

Song of the Year (DAESANG): "Supernova" by aespa

Congratulations to all the 39th Golden Disc Awards Day 1 winners!