Solo Leveling, Attack on Titan voice actors, Avatar and Blue Beetle stars join ‘stacked’ Sakamoto Days anime dub cast
Sakamoto Days anime's English dub's star-studded voice cast includes talents previously involved with Solo Leveling, Attack on Titan and others.
Ahead of its weekend premiere on Netflix, Sakamoto Days anime’s English dub cast was formally announced alongside the final trailer reveal. The star-studded cast has unbelievably brought about the crossover of eminent talents from across the entertainment industry. The unimaginably explosive cast welcomes Sung Jinwoo’s voice actor Aleks Le from Solo Leveling, Matthew Mercer, who lent his voice to Levi in Attack on Titan and Leon S Kennedy in Resident Evil 6, Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Zuko actor Dallas Liu, Cobra Kai and Blue Beetle standout Xolo Mariduena and others.
The brand-new manga-to-small-screen-anime adaptation saga is reminiscent of the John Wick chronology as an ex-hitman-turned-shopkeeper ditches his old way to start a new chapter. However, he soon left with no choice but to juggle dad duties while dodging bullets. Mangaka Yuuto Suzuki’s one-shot titled Sakamoto initiated the game-changing high-octane events of the titular character in 2019, resulting in a full-fledged launch of the main manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine a year later.
Also read | Zenshu Episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, preview and more
Less than five years later, Netflix’s blessed move is treating international Otakus to its highly anticipated anime adaptation. The show is already confirmed to be split into two parts, with the first 11 episodes dropping weekly from January 11 onwards. Part 2 will start streaming in July.
Sakamoto Days voice cast
The original Japanese voice cast for the show includes:
- Tomokazu Sugita (Taro in Dandadan, Ranma ½, Gyomei Himejima as Demon Slayer, Takamichi Hotaka in Kaiju No 8) as Taro Sakamoto
- Nobunaga Shimazaki (Blue Lock, Baki Hanma, Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Shin Asakura
- Ayane Sakura (Aira in Dandadan, Kodachi Kuno in Ranma ½, Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia, Fiona Frost in Spy x Family) as Lu Shaotang
- Nao Toyama (Devil is a Part-Timer, Rent-a-Girlfriend) as Aoi Sakamoto
- Ryota Suzuki (Fairy Tail, Blue Lock, Dragon Ball DAIMA, T-P Bon, Kaiju No 8) as Heisuke Mashimo
- Natsuki Hanae (Okarun in Dandadan, Blue lock, Tanjiro in Demon Slayer) as Nagumo
- Saori Hayami (Fairy Tail, Terminator Zero, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family) as Osaragi
- Taku Yashiro (Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Rurouni Kenshin, Chainsaw Man) as Shishiba
- Hiroki Yasumoto (Fairy Tail, Frieren, Bleach: TYBW, Spy X Family) as Hyo
- Hochu Otsuka (Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League, Demon Slayer, Baki Hanma) as Takamura
- Daisuke Namikawa (Fairy Tail, Demon Slayer, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as X
Also read | Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms Episode 1 review: Same old fan service repackaging served with generic rom-com
Meanwhile, the English dub cast includes:
- Matthew Mercer (Attack on Titan) as Taro Sakamoto
- Dallas Liu (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura
- Rosalie Chiang (Chika Amabe in Suzume, Meilin Lee in Pixar’s Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang
- YouTuber and voice actress Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto
- Xolo Mariduena (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) as Heisuke Mashimo
- Aleks Le (Jiji in Dandadan, Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, Demon Slayer, Mikey in Tokyo Revengers) as Nagumo
- Lexi Cabrera (WWE’s wrestler Alexa Bliss) as Obiguro
- SungWon Cho (Woo Jinchul in Solo Leveling) as Boiled
- Dancer Du-Shaunt ‘Fik-Shun’ Stegall as Son Hee
- Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho
Sakamoto Days theme songs
- Opening: Hashire Sakamoto (Run Sakamoto) by Vaunt
- Closing: Futsu (Normal) by Conton Candy
The upcoming anime will originally debut on TV Tokyo and other channels on January 11 in Japan.
For more updates and details, check out Sakamoto Days’ official anime website: sakamotodays.jp
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.