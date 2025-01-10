Solo Leveling, Attack on Titan voice actors, Avatar and Blue Beetle stars join ‘stacked’ Sakamoto Days anime dub cast

Ahead of its weekend premiere on Netflix, Sakamoto Days anime’s English dub cast was formally announced alongside the final trailer reveal. The star-studded cast has unbelievably brought about the crossover of eminent talents from across the entertainment industry. The unimaginably explosive cast welcomes Sung Jinwoo’s voice actor Aleks Le from Solo Leveling, Matthew Mercer, who lent his voice to Levi in Attack on Titan and Leon S Kennedy in Resident Evil 6, Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Zuko actor Dallas Liu, Cobra Kai and Blue Beetle standout Xolo Mariduena and others. Sakamoto Days will be streaming on Netflix from January 11, 2025.(Netflix)

The brand-new manga-to-small-screen-anime adaptation saga is reminiscent of the John Wick chronology as an ex-hitman-turned-shopkeeper ditches his old way to start a new chapter. However, he soon left with no choice but to juggle dad duties while dodging bullets. Mangaka Yuuto Suzuki’s one-shot titled Sakamoto initiated the game-changing high-octane events of the titular character in 2019, resulting in a full-fledged launch of the main manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine a year later.

Less than five years later, Netflix’s blessed move is treating international Otakus to its highly anticipated anime adaptation. The show is already confirmed to be split into two parts, with the first 11 episodes dropping weekly from January 11 onwards. Part 2 will start streaming in July.

Sakamoto Days voice cast

The original Japanese voice cast for the show includes:

Tomokazu Sugita (Taro in Dandadan, Ranma ½, Gyomei Himejima as Demon Slayer, Takamichi Hotaka in Kaiju No 8) as Taro Sakamoto

Nobunaga Shimazaki (Blue Lock, Baki Hanma, Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Shin Asakura

Ayane Sakura (Aira in Dandadan, Kodachi Kuno in Ranma ½, Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia, Fiona Frost in Spy x Family) as Lu Shaotang

Nao Toyama (Devil is a Part-Timer, Rent-a-Girlfriend) as Aoi Sakamoto

Ryota Suzuki (Fairy Tail, Blue Lock, Dragon Ball DAIMA, T-P Bon, Kaiju No 8) as Heisuke Mashimo

Natsuki Hanae (Okarun in Dandadan, Blue lock, Tanjiro in Demon Slayer) as Nagumo

Saori Hayami (Fairy Tail, Terminator Zero, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family) as Osaragi

Taku Yashiro (Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Rurouni Kenshin, Chainsaw Man) as Shishiba

Hiroki Yasumoto (Fairy Tail, Frieren, Bleach: TYBW, Spy X Family) as Hyo

Hochu Otsuka (Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League, Demon Slayer, Baki Hanma) as Takamura

Daisuke Namikawa (Fairy Tail, Demon Slayer, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as X

Meanwhile, the English dub cast includes:

Matthew Mercer (Attack on Titan) as Taro Sakamoto

Dallas Liu (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura

Rosalie Chiang (Chika Amabe in Suzume, Meilin Lee in Pixar’s Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang

YouTuber and voice actress Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto

Xolo Mariduena (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) as Heisuke Mashimo

Aleks Le (Jiji in Dandadan, Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, Demon Slayer, Mikey in Tokyo Revengers) as Nagumo

Lexi Cabrera (WWE’s wrestler Alexa Bliss) as Obiguro

SungWon Cho (Woo Jinchul in Solo Leveling) as Boiled

Dancer Du-Shaunt ‘Fik-Shun’ Stegall as Son Hee

Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho

Sakamoto Days theme songs

Opening: Hashire Sakamoto (Run Sakamoto) by Vaunt

Closing: Futsu (Normal) by Conton Candy

The upcoming anime will originally debut on TV Tokyo and other channels on January 11 in Japan.

For more updates and details, check out Sakamoto Days’ official anime website: sakamotodays.jp