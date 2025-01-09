Sakamoto Days: Exact release date, final trailer, where to watch and more

Netflix has officially announced the upcoming release of the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Yuuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga. On Thursday, the streaming giant unveiled a brand-new English-dubbed teaser trailer, along with the full English dub cast for the television series. Fans of manga and anime alike can now mark their calendars as the wait for this action-packed series comes to a close, with the release date just around the corner. Netflix announces Sakamoto Days anime adaptation, set for release on January 11, 2025.(@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR/X)

Sakamoto Days release date and time

Netflix has confirmed that Sakamoto Days will be released in two parts, with the first part consisting of 11 weekly episodes. The highly anticipated anime is set to premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels on January 11, 2025, and will also debut on Netflix the same day. Fans can look forward to the second part, or cours, which will air in July 2025, continuing the action-packed saga with more episodes to follow, as reported by Anime News Network.

The streaming giant has not revealed the exact time of release for the first episode, however, the global release is expected at 6 am PT/9 am ET.

Creative team behind the Sakamoto days

The Sakamoto Days anime is being brought to life by an impressive team of creators. Directed by Masaki Watanabe, known for his work on KADO - The Right Answer and Bartender, the series is being produced by TMS Entertainment. Taku Kishimoto, the mind behind BLUELOCK and Haikyu!!, is overseeing the series scripts, while Yō Moriyama, renowned for his work on Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray, serves as the character designer. The anime’s opening theme, Hashire Sakamoto, will be performed by Vaundy, while the ending theme, Futsū, will be sung by Conton Candy.

For those looking to dive deeper into the story, Sakamoto Days is being published digitally in English by Viz Media and MANGA Plus.