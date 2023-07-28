Netflix releases trailer for Castlevania spin-off series, Castlevania: Nocturne

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the latest addition to the Castlevania Universe, a spin-off series titled Castlevania: Nocturne! Castlevania: Nocturne trailer is out!(Netflix)

Castlevania: Nocturne will premiere on September 28 this year and will stream exclusively on Netflix. Last year, Netflix teased Castlevania: Nocturne during Netflix Geeked Week with a 42-second announcement trailer.

Castlevania: Nocturne takes place long after the fourth season of Castlevania. The story follows Richter Belmont, the descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades. Richter Belmont previously featured in multiple entries in the series, including the PC Engine classic Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.

Netflix released a description of Castlevania: Nocturne which reads as follows

"France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, the last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

What is Castlevania?

Castlevania is an American adult animated dark fantasy action based on the Japanese video game series of the same name by Konami. The television series was created and written by Warren Ellis for Netflix.

Vampire Vlad Dracula Tepes’ human wife was burnt at the stake due to false allegations of being a witch. Stricken with grief, he wages war against the people of Wallachia, declaring that they will all pay with their lives. He summons an army of demons who overrun the city, leaving the people filled with fear and distrust. Outcast monster hunter Trevor Belmont joins forces with magician Sypha Belnades and Dracula's dhampir son Alucard to defeat Dracula and end the terror.

Castlevania premiered on July 7, 2017, on Netflix. The anime was widely appreciated for its spectacular visuals and compelling adaptation. Fans were thoroughly impressed with the first season and hoped for the continuation of the series. Castlevania anime consists of four seasons. The spin-off, Castlevania: Nocturne continues afterwards.