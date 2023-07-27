After Titan submersible Tweet, Netflix's take on UFO hearing has social media divided

Netflix, the streaming giant, knows just how to grab attention and capitalize on the hottest news trends, and this time, it's all about aliens and UFOs! FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. (REUTERS)

The news of a former intelligence officer spilling the beans on the government's involvement with UFO sightings and otherworldly experiences has everyone buzzing. And Netflix wasted no time jumping on the bandwagon with their documentary "Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified," released in 2021. The docuseries, spread across multiple episodes, delves into the alleged cover-up of UFO sightings.

While some skeptics question why UFO sightings seem so prominent in America, it only adds to the intrigue and excitement surrounding the topic. According to whistleblower David Grusch attempts to cover up these sightings have even resulted in harm and injury to people over the years.

Netflix's clever marketing team seized the opportunity and took to Twitter to promote their alien-based documentary right amidst the UFO buzz. Fans praised the timing, with one user tweeting, "Marketing team on point with the timing of this one." Jokingly, another user asked if the government and Netflix were in cahoots on this venture.

But not everyone was as impressed with Netflix's marketing tactics. A critic expressed their reservations, stating, "I do think it's a bit opportunistic of Netflix to advertise its UFO shows during the UFO hearing. The hearing was a serious event, and it's not clear that Netflix's ads were really appropriate. Ultimately, whether or not you think Netflix's ads were appropriate is a matter of opinion. However, I think it's important to be aware of the potential for companies to exploit serious events for their own marketing purposes."

As the UFO revelations continue to captivate the public, Netflix's UFO documentary is enjoying a surge in viewership, proving once again that the streaming giant knows how to spin a gripping narrative and keep audiences hooked.