My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5: Exact release date, time and more

Weekly winter anime releases are swiftly moving forward. Several titles commenced new journeys this month. My Happy Marriage Season 2 is one such project. The previous episode, titled “What the Autumn Breeze Brought”, featured an unsettling encounter with the communion's founder, Naoshi Usui. Meanwhile, Kaoruko Jinnouchi was assigned as Miyo's bodyguard, shortly resulting in their blossoming friendship. My Happy Marriage Episode 18 will be out in the first week of February.(X)

Netflix describes the series as follows: “Miyo's abusive family deems her worthless—but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.”

New cast members Ryotaro Okiayu (Kokushibo in Demon Slayer) as Tadakiyo Kudo, Kikuko Inoue (Acrobatic Silky in Dan Da Dan) as Fuyu Kudo and Yuuya Uchida (Hendrickson in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Naoshi Usui will join the anime's four main voice cast members - Reia Ueda (Miyo Saimori), Kaito Ishikawa (Kiyoka Kudo), Hiro Shimono (Yoshito Godo) and Haruka Tomatsu (Kaoruko Jinnouchi). Shiawase no Yakusoku” by Riria plays out as the second season's opening theme song.

Here's what we know about the My Happy Marriage Episode 18 broadcast.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5 release date

Season 2 episodes of My Happy Marriage started airing on Monday, January 6, 2025. According to the anime adaptation's official website, weekly episodes will be out every Monday at 10:30 pm JST (until further revisions, if any).

International audiences can check out the corresponding release schedules, according to their varying time zones, below.

Pacific Time: Monday, February 3, at 5:30 am PST

Eastern Time: Monday, February 3, at 8:30 am EST

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, February 3, at 1:30 pm GMT

Central European Time: Monday, February 3, at 2:30 pm CET

Indian Standard Time: Monday, February 3, at 7 pm IST

Philippine Time: Monday, February 3, at 9:30 pm PHT

Japanese Standard Time: Monday, February 3, at 10:30 pm JST

Australian Central Time: Monday, February 3, at 11 pm ACST

Where to watch My Happy Marriage Season 2 episodes

The highly anticipated second season of the believed anime series started airing on January 6, 2025, on Tokyo MX at 22:30 JST. Thereafter, the episodes will be broadcast on BS11 at 23:00 JST, KBS Kyoto at 24:00, Sun Television at 24:00, and Aichi Television at 25:30. On the other hand, the same episode will be aired on AT-X the next day, i.e. Tuesday, at 9:30 pm JST.

For local viewing, Netflix, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, ABEMA, Niconico, DMM TV, Lemino, FOD, Bandai Channel, Hulu, J:COM STREAM, TELASA, U-NEXT, milplus, Unlimited Anime, Anime Festa and Prime Video have been listed as streaming platforms viewers should tune into.

Meanwhile, international audiences can count on Netflix for weekly episodes with English subtitles.

For more official announcements and updates related to My Happy Marriage anime, check out: watakon-anime.com