My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 1: Exact release date, where to watch, trailer and more

The My Happy Marriage Season 2 premiere is upon us. Over a year after the first season's 12-episode saga ran from July to September 2024, new beginnings are around the corner. Director Takehiro Kubota reprises his major responsibilities of adapting Akumi Agitogi's romance fantasy light novel series (Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon / Watakon) at studio Kinema Citrus. My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 1 resumes the long-awaited anime adaptation on Monday, January 6, 2025. (X)

This January, new cast members Ryotaro Okiayu (Kokushibo in Demon Slayer) as Tadakiyo Kudo, Kikuko Inoue (Acrobatic Silky in Dan Da Dan) as Fuyu Kudo and Yuuya Uchida (Hendrickson in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Naoshi Usui will join the anime's four main voice cast members - Reia Ueda (Miyo Saimori), Kaito Ishikawa (Kiyoka Kudo), Hiro Shimono (Yoshito Godo) and Haruka Tomatsu (Kaoruko Jinnouchi).

In honour of the upcoming My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 1 broadcast, official platforms associated with the anime released a creditless version of the new season's theme song. From Monday onwards, “Shiawase no Yakusoku” by Riria will play out as the new opening theme.

Also read | Jujutsu Kaisen studio's next original TV anime: Zenshu Episode 1 exact release date, where to watch and more deets

Netflix describes the series: “Miyo's abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.”

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 1 release date

The first My Happy Marriage episode of Season 2 will air on Monday, January 6, 2025. According to the anime adaptation's official website, weekly episodes will be out every Monday at 10:30 pm JST (until further revisions, if any).

International audiences can check out the corresponding release schedules, according to their varying time zones, below.

Pacific Time: Monday, January 6, at 5:30 am PST

Eastern Time: Monday, January 6, at 8:30 am EST

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, January 6, at 1:30 pm GMT

Central European Time: Monday, January 6, at 2:30 pm CET

Indian Standard Time: Monday, January 6, at 7 pm IST

Philippine Time: Monday, January 6, at 9:30 pm PHT

Japanese Standard Time: Monday, January 6, at 10:30 pm JST

Australian Central Time: Monday, January 6, at 11 pm ACST

Where to watch My Happy Marriage Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of the believed anime series will start airing on January 6, 2025, on Tokyo MX at 22:30 JST. Thereafter, the episode will be broadcast on BS11 at 23:00 JST, KBS Kyoto at 24:00, Sun Television at 24:00, and Aichi Television at 25:30. On the other hand, the same episode will be aired on AT-X the next day, i.e. Tuesday, at 9:30 pm JST.

Also read | Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No 8, Dragon Ball Daima star announces hiatus, sparks concerns weeks after Jump Fest 2025 appearance

For local viewing, Netflix, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, ABEMA, Niconico, DMM TV, Lemino, FOD, Bandai Channel, Hulu, J:COM STREAM, TELASA, U-NEXT, milplus, Unlimited Anime, Anime Festa and Prime Video have been listed as streaming platforms viewers should tune into.

Meanwhile, international audiences can count on Netflix for weekly episodes with English subtitles.

For more official announcements and updates related to My Happy Marriage anime, check out: watakon-anime.com

Watch the My Happy Marriage Season 2 trailer: