Top 10 most anticipated anime of Winter 2025: From Solo Leveling Season 2 to My Happy Marriage Season 2 and more

As we head into 2025, anime fans have plenty to look forward to in the winter season. With new seasons of beloved series, exciting adaptations, and fresh original stories, the upcoming winter anime lineup promises to deliver thrilling experiences. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming dramas, here's a glimpse at the 10 most anticipated anime that are set to heat up the winter of 2025. The Winter 2025 anime lineup promises thrilling experiences with new seasons and adaptations, including anticipated titles like My Happy Marriage, Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun and more.(Crunchyroll)

Top 10 most anticipated anime of 2025 winter

January is particularly shaping up to be an exciting month for anime lovers, with a lineup of highly anticipated releases that could make a lasting impact on the genre. The winter season is packed with promising titles, and if they live up to the hype, they could leave fans talking for years to come. From thrilling sequels to fresh new stories, winter 2025 is poised to deliver unforgettable anime experiences, as reported by Screen Rant.

10. My Happy Marriage Season 2

To thaw the frozen hearts in the winter of January 2025, My Happy Marriage anime is returning with its sequel. The romantic animation series was one of the best in 2023 and the sequel is anticipated to be even better. The new season is expected to focus on some of the best plots of the source material with the first of the series focused on the bond of Miyo and Kiyoka while the second half will focus on the supernatural tangent of the story. The anime will be available to stream on January 6, 2025.

9. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2

After more than four years, the beloved anime Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun is finally returning with its much-awaited second season. Fans are in for a treat, as this season will adapt the exciting Picture Perfect arc, where Kou and Nene must navigate a tough dilemma. Additionally, the long-anticipated inclusion of the Clock Keepers, who were left out of the first season, is expected to add even more depth and excitement to the storyline. The anime will be available to stream on January 12, 2025.

8. Blue Exorcist Season 5

After nearly a decade-long hiatus, Blue Exorcist fans were treated to two consecutive seasons and now the highly anticipated fifth instalment is on the way. Season 4 set the stage with plenty of drama and build-up, paving the way for more thrilling events. The upcoming season will dive deeper into the action-packed Illuminati arc, offering a satisfying payoff to the tension and mystery developed over the past two seasons. Fans can also look forward to intense battles as the main villains grow more powerful and crucial to the story.

7. Dr Stone Science Future

Though it's bittersweet that Dr Stone will be wrapping up its fourth season, there's some comfort in knowing it will have an extended run. Streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, Dr Stone: Science Future will span three cours, with each cour consisting of 12-13 episodes, ensuring that fans will be treated to a steady flow of episodes throughout 2025. As Senku's journey to rebuild humanity through science nears its end, viewers can expect a thrilling conclusion to one of the most exciting and unique anime in recent years.

6. Honey Lemon Soda

The popular shojo manga series is finally being adapted into an anime and is a must-watch series in the upcoming year. What makes Honey Lemon Soda particularly exciting isn’t just the stunning visuals that perfectly capture the essence of the original manga, but also the talented studio behind its animation—JC Staff. Known for creating some of the most beloved romance series such as Golden Time, Maid-sama!, and Toradora, JC Staff is no stranger to crafting heartfelt and engaging stories.

5. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You Season 2

While harem anime is pretty common, The 100 Girlfriends brings something fresh with its wild humour and clever twist on typical harem clichés. The series doesn’t just follow the usual formula, it throws in crazy situations and unexpected turns that keep things exciting. With season 2 coming up, fans are in for even more laughs and fun as new girlfriends join the mix, making the main character’s already hectic love life even more over-the-top and hilarious. The anime will be available to stream on January 12, 2025.

4. Sakamoto Days

Next year, Shonen Jump manga is set to make waves, with Sakamoto Days quickly becoming one of the standout titles. This action-packed, hilarious series has already garnered a strong fanbase, and with its upcoming six-month run, its popularity is only expected to soar. Exclusive to Netflix, the anime has been generating plenty of buzz, and with the heavy promotion surrounding it, Sakamoto Days is bound to be one of the major highlights in the new year. The anime will be available to stream on January 11, 2025.

3. Re: Zero Season 3 Part 2

One of the most iconic isekai series is set to deliver back-to-back seasons, with the second cour titled the Counterattack Arc. Cour 1 was a thrilling ride, introducing a new Sin Archbishop as the main antagonist and a stunning new setting. Fans were treated to intense action, the return of a long-awaited character, and Subaru’s growth into a stronger, more determined hero. With cour 2 of Re: Zero season 3, the stakes are even higher, and the show promises to continue its stellar adaptation with eight more episodes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the finale. The anime will be available to stream on February 5, 2025.

2. Apothecary Diaries Season 2

The drama-packed Apothecary Diaries is making a quick return this winter season, just six months after its last run. Fans will be thrilled to know that this time, the series is set to receive two cours, totaling around 24 to 25 episodes. With more stories to dive into, viewers can expect even more twists, intrigue, and character development as the narrative unfolds. The anime will be available to stream on January 10, 2025.

1. Solo Leveling Season 2

One of the most anticipated anime of 2024, Solo Leveling is set to make a triumphant return, picking up right where it left off to dominate the winter season. The first season established the foundation for the action-packed journey ahead, with Jinwoo now stronger than ever, ready for battles that will blow fans away. Plus, viewers can expect more focus on the side characters, with the anime team ensuring their growth and screen time, promising an even more thrilling experience.