Winner's Mino dating K-drama actress Park Ju Hyun? Agencies respond

K-pop idol WINNER's Mino, aka Song Min Ho, and Perfect Family K-drama actress Park Ju Hyun are reportedly dating. WINNER's Song Mino and K-drama star Park Ju Hyun are reportedly dating. (Instagram)

Shortly after being wrapped up in a controversy surrounding allegations of neglect during his mandatory military service duty, Mino again made headlines today on the dating scene. On Wednesday, SBS Entertainment News reported that Song and Park, who jointly participated in the 2022 Netflix film Seoul Vibe, have been romantically involved for two years.

Also read | Ji Chang Wook, Kim Go Eun and others crowned winners at Korean Film Producers Association Awards: How to watch the show

Song Mino and Park Ju Hyun's agencies briefly respond to dating rumours

Consequently, a representative from South Korean label YG Entertainment said, “It is difficult to confirm matters related to the artist’s personal life.” Park Ju Hyun's agency, 935 Entertainment also responded, “We can't confirm matters that pertain to the actor's private life. We ask for your understanding.”

This is a developing story.