Iconic Hyouka anime studio's arson suspect sentenced to death penalty for fatal 2019 attack that killed 36 employees

Shinji Aoba, the man facing legal ire in connection to the fatal 2019 arson attack on Japanese animation studio and light novel publisher Kyoto Animation (KyoAni), has withdrawn the appeal to his death penalty. On Tuesday, the Osaka High Court announced the latest development in the arson case that killed 36 people and wounded 32 others. Consequently, the withdrawn appeal has concluded the trial and finalised the suspect’s death sentence after last year’s guilty verdict. The 2019 Kyoto Animation studio arson attack has entered its final stages as the suspected arsonist responsible for the deaths of 36 people and injuries of 32 others has been served the death sentence. (Right photo: AP)

Also read | Superman star Tom Welling's mugshot released after alleged DUI arrest in California

Kyoto Animation's suspected arsonist's death sentence finalised after withdrawn appeal

The Kyoto District Court declared Aoba guilty on January 25, 2024. In response to the verdict, his legal team filed an appeal the following day. The long-running arson murder case dates back to the July 18, 2019, incident when fire broke out at Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 building, per NHK News Web.

The tragedy ultimately not only left a lifelong scar on the anime industry but also shaped into one of the deadliest mass killings in Japan’s history.

Overview of the 2019 Kyoto Animation studio arson attack

Per Anime News Network, the main trial against Aoba started in September 2023. It was eventually revealed that the then-41-year-old man bought 40 litres of gasoline to set the KyoAni building aflame, believing that the studio had plagiarised his work. While the prosecutors suggested a death sentence verdict, the defence team pleaded not guilty, citing mental health issues. In the aftermath of the deadly incident, the arson suspect also incurred extensive burns covering his body. A documentary featuring Dr Takahiro Ueda, who looked into Aoba’s case, was aired in Japan days before the trial’s commencement.

Also read | Blue Box Episode 17: Release date, time, where to watch, preview and more

KyoAni's gift to the audience: Hyouka, A Silent Voice and other fan-favourite titles

The anime studio has backed several flagship projects, including the classic slice-of-life series Hyouka, and others like Clannad, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions, Free! Sound! Euphonium, Tsurune, K-On, and Violet Evergarden. The anime banner also produced movies, including The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya and A Silent Voice. Aoba breached the animation studio in Fushimi Ward, Kyoto, with intentions to set the building ablaze with gasoline.

Founded in 1985, Kyoto Animation has gradually resumed operations since the 2019 tragedy. In 2021, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S was the studio’s first major release after the gasoline attack. Two projects are already part of the 2025 pipeline – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: The Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved movie and CITY THE ANIMATION.