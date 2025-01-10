Los Angeles fires: Homeless man taken into custody over arson suspicion

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has taken a person into custody for allegedly starting the Kenneth Fire, which erupted on Thursday afternoon in West Hills. A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.(AP)

Wildfires have killed at least 10 people in and around LA County and destroyed properties worth billions of dollars.The Kenneth Fire sparked just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, reported New York Post, adding the blaze has spread over 800 acres.

LAPD senior lead officer Sean Dinse said an arson suspect was detained over in the Woodland Hills area by citizens.

The agency is investigating the alleged arson as a crime.

According to reports, the suspect is a homeless man in his 30s.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday and Thursday, 20 people were arrested for looting homes abandoned by their owners due to the blaze.

Los Angeles fires leave trail of destruction

Five fires started on Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction.

Some 130,000 Californians have been under evacuation orders from the multiple major fires, which include the Palisades Fire west of Los Angeles, the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena and the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed in the fires. Law enforcement is investigating the fires.

10 people have died in the fires.

On Thursday afternoon, the Kenneth Fire started in the San Fernando Valley. It moved into neighbouring Ventura County, but a large and aggressive response by firefighters stopped the flames from spreading.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said officials are working around the clock and that firefighters have extinguished fires in Pacoima, Hollywood, Studio City and other places.

“To all Angelenos, we’re fighting hard for each of you,” she said. “I don’t believe there is anything Angelenos can’t do if we stand together,” she added.

With inputs from AFP, AP