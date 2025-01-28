Blue Box Episode 17: Release date, time, where to watch, preview and more

Last week's Blue Box episode “Unfair Woman” witnessed the beginning of a new school term. From the word go, the school buzzes with preparations for the soon-to-arrive festival. While everyone is playing their respective parts, Chinatsu is plagued by his restless feelings about Taiki. Blue Box Episode 17 will be out on Thursday. Tune into Netflix.(X @aonohako_PR)

The upcoming episode is expected to sprinkle some badminton action on top of the usual school mess. Here's what lies ahead.

Blue Box Episode 17 preview: What to expect

Taiki's badminton skills are steadily improving, but he still feels stuck in one place. With a practice match approaching, his nerves are worse than ever as he's expected to play against Yusa, who Taiki lost to in the previous tournament. On top of that, he also has to juggle other school duties in light of the upcoming school festival. Hina is by his side, but she, too, is dealing with her own share of struggles.

The upcoming episode, titled “You Want to See It?” (literal translation), will be out tomorrow. Its preview images were released today (IST). Check it out below:

Blue Box Episode 17 release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, January 30, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, January 30, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, January 30, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, January 30, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, January 30, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, January 31, at 12:57 am

About Blue Box anime

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, Blue Box has ditched the new, not-so-favourite among fans approach, limiting an anime season to 12 episodes. The first half of the first season's journey wrapped up on December 19. Blue Box earned a week-long hiatus before the series turned the page for the second-part commencement. Season 1 Part 2 resumed the high school drama on January 2, continuing its weekly storyline in the new year.

The follow-up season part's opening theme is Macaroni Empitsu's “Saraba," whereas TOMOO's “Contrast” works its magic as the new closing theme. Right before Part 2 commenced, anime officials released a key visual, summarising the theme of the forthcoming episodes. Its tagline, “The one I like is," aptly explores Taiki's mental turmoil, as in addition to his own emotional baggage and feelings for Chinatsu, he now has Hina to worry about as well since her love confession.

Blue Box plot

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the recently concluded Dan Da Dan Season 1 simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

