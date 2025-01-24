Dr Stone Season 4 Episode 4: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The Kingdom of Science finally made an epic comeback for Dr Stone Season 4 earlier this month. As fans await more and more discoveries from Senku Ishigami, the anime has already crossed its fifth-anniversary mark, and the Science Future chapter is headed towards the season’s fourth season soon. Moreover, the hit TV anime series is poised to appear at the AnimeJapan 2025 festival slated for March 22 and 23. Dr Stone has snagged a spot on the Green stage on the second day of the event. Dr Stone Season 4 episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.(X)

Cast members Yusuke Kobayashi (voice of Ishigami Senku), Kengo Kawanishi (Asagiri Gen and Shunta Suzu (Nanami Ryusui) will grace the audience at the exclusive anime event.

As we await the arrival of Season 4 Episode 4, Netflix helps us recap that Perseus finally reached North America in Dr Stone Season 4 Episode 3, “Light of the Dark” (literal translation). On the flip side, Senku’s team searches for corn along the Sacramento River while Tsukasa senses a menacing aura.

Also read | Former Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover editor replaces One Piece official who knows epic manga ending: ‘Only constant is…’

As the concluding installment of the show, the fourth season will feature a total of 20 episodes divided into three parts.

About Dr Stone Season 4

Crunchyroll's synopsis of Dr Stone Science Future reads: "Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens.

"Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing…

Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

Dr Stone Season 4 Episode 4 release date & time

Dr Stone Science Future premiered on January 9 in Japan. Weekly anime episodes are slated for every Thursday. The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Also read | New Solo Leveling Season 2 dubs ft Rana Daggubati out this week: Release date and full voice cast revealed

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, January 30, at 5 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, January 30, at 8 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, January 30, at 1 pm

Indian Summer Time: Thursday, January 30, at 6:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Thursday, January 30, at 9 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, January 30, at 10 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, January 30, at 11:30 pm

Where to watch Dr Stone Season 4?

In Japan, the new season airs every Thursday on Tokyo MX at 22:00 JST, BS11 at 24:00 JST, Sun Television at 25:00 JST, KBS Kyoto at 22:30 JST, and Aichi Television at 25:30 JST. Meanwhile, Animax broadcasts will commence on Friday, January 31, at 7 pm JST.

ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Hulu, Netflix, U-NEXT and many other streaming options have been highlighted for Japanese audiences.

For Thursday streams, international viewers may tune into Netflix and Crunchyroll (North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS).

Check out more details on the Dr Stone official website: dr-stone.jp