New Solo Leveling Season 2 dubs ft Rana Daggubati out this week: Release date and full voice cast revealed

In just a matter of a few days, epic anime hit Solo Leveling is all set to forge a new bond with Indian audiences. Having recently clinched the ASTRA TV Award in 2024 for Best Anime Series, the beloved adaptation is ready to roll out the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs for Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow this week. Actor Rana Daggubati voices Ice Elf King Barca in three Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in Solo Leveling Season 2. (Crunchyroll - ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

The subcontinent’s anime fans have been anticipating the arrival of these dubbed versions since the game-changing announcement in November that Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati had boarded the Indian Solo Leveling Season 2 editions. The highly sought-after actor has previously even lent his voice to the enigmatic Marvel supervillain Thanos for the Telugu version of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Returning to his onscreen antagonist roots, Daggubati is now the voice of an anime bad guy as well, thanks to his portrayal of Ice Elf Barca, a worthy opponent for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow. Unlike the primarily changing voice cast across the three Indian dubs of the anime adaptation of Chugong’s web novel, Rana is a constant as Barca for all three language dubs.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Indian dubs release date

The first episode of the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs for the second season of Solo Leveling will premiere this Sunday, January 26, exclusively on Crunchyroll. According to the anime platform's official press release, new dub episodes will continue to stream weekly on Sundays.

The new Solo Leveling season’s original Japanese counterpart is also streaming on the same hub with various subtitles, along with the entire first season.

The anime sequel’s official English dub chapter opened over a week before the Indian dub release on Saturday, January 18. Aleks Le returns as Jinwoo’s voice, while Daman Mills joins as Barca.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Hindi dub cast

Rana Daggubati as Barca

Rajesh Shukla as Sung Jinwoo

Riya Sengupta as Sung Jinah

Ayushi as Han SongYi

Sakshi Sharma as Park Heejin

Harshvardhan Sharma as Go Myunghwan

Himanshu Rana as Woo Jinchul

Vishal Singh as Hwang Dongsoo

Krishna Dasadia as Choi JongIn

Kishore Bhatt as Go Gunhee

Sushil Kumar as Baek Yoonho

Manikant Sarabhoy as Ahn Sangmin

Solo Leveling Season 2 Tamil dub cast

Rana Daggubati as Barca

Chenchaiah Sai Krishna as Sung Jinwoo

Gopika Vijayan as Sung Jinah

Banupriya Annadurai as Han SongYi

Akshya Prabhu as Park Heejin

Sri Kamal Gokullapatty as Go Myunghwan

Manohar Francis as Woo Jinchul

Lokesh Gunasekaran as Hwang Dongsoo

Dinuvairapathi Periyasamy as Choi Jong-In

Gokul Gopal Raj Nagaraj as Go Gunhee

Praveen Kesavan as Baek Yoonho

Duraisamy Rangasamy as Ahn Sangmin

Solo Leveling Season 2 Telugu dub cast