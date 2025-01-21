New Solo Leveling Season 2 dubs ft Rana Daggubati out this week: Release date and full voice cast revealed
Solo Leveling Season 2 Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs, featuring Rana Daggubati as Ice Elf King Barca, arrive on Crunchyroll this weekend. Find out more here.
In just a matter of a few days, epic anime hit Solo Leveling is all set to forge a new bond with Indian audiences. Having recently clinched the ASTRA TV Award in 2024 for Best Anime Series, the beloved adaptation is ready to roll out the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs for Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow this week.
The subcontinent’s anime fans have been anticipating the arrival of these dubbed versions since the game-changing announcement in November that Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati had boarded the Indian Solo Leveling Season 2 editions. The highly sought-after actor has previously even lent his voice to the enigmatic Marvel supervillain Thanos for the Telugu version of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Also read | Tokyo Ghoul and Spy x Family voice actors join Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms English dub: Release date out!
Returning to his onscreen antagonist roots, Daggubati is now the voice of an anime bad guy as well, thanks to his portrayal of Ice Elf Barca, a worthy opponent for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow. Unlike the primarily changing voice cast across the three Indian dubs of the anime adaptation of Chugong’s web novel, Rana is a constant as Barca for all three language dubs.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Indian dubs release date
The first episode of the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs for the second season of Solo Leveling will premiere this Sunday, January 26, exclusively on Crunchyroll. According to the anime platform's official press release, new dub episodes will continue to stream weekly on Sundays.
The new Solo Leveling season’s original Japanese counterpart is also streaming on the same hub with various subtitles, along with the entire first season.
The anime sequel’s official English dub chapter opened over a week before the Indian dub release on Saturday, January 18. Aleks Le returns as Jinwoo’s voice, while Daman Mills joins as Barca.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Hindi dub cast
- Rana Daggubati as Barca
- Rajesh Shukla as Sung Jinwoo
- Riya Sengupta as Sung Jinah
- Ayushi as Han SongYi
- Sakshi Sharma as Park Heejin
- Harshvardhan Sharma as Go Myunghwan
- Himanshu Rana as Woo Jinchul
- Vishal Singh as Hwang Dongsoo
- Krishna Dasadia as Choi JongIn
- Kishore Bhatt as Go Gunhee
- Sushil Kumar as Baek Yoonho
- Manikant Sarabhoy as Ahn Sangmin
Also read | Zenshu Episode 4: Exact release date-time, where to watch, preview and more
Solo Leveling Season 2 Tamil dub cast
- Rana Daggubati as Barca
- Chenchaiah Sai Krishna as Sung Jinwoo
- Gopika Vijayan as Sung Jinah
- Banupriya Annadurai as Han SongYi
- Akshya Prabhu as Park Heejin
- Sri Kamal Gokullapatty as Go Myunghwan
- Manohar Francis as Woo Jinchul
- Lokesh Gunasekaran as Hwang Dongsoo
- Dinuvairapathi Periyasamy as Choi Jong-In
- Gokul Gopal Raj Nagaraj as Go Gunhee
- Praveen Kesavan as Baek Yoonho
- Duraisamy Rangasamy as Ahn Sangmin
Solo Leveling Season 2 Telugu dub cast
- Rana Daggubati as Barca
- Mojjada Karthikeyan as Sung Jinwoo
- Edukoju Sangeetha as Sung Jinah
- Sony Shaik as Han Song-Yi
- Mandala Anusha as Park Heejin
- Javvaji Gopi as Go Myunghwan
- Ayaz Hussain Khan Pattan as Woo Jinchul
- Mortha Vivek as Hwang Dongsoo
- Sivvala Srikanth as Choi Jong-In
- Rathakonda Venkateswara Prasad as Go Gunhee
- Battina Suresh Kumar as Baek Yoonho
- Kammili Ramana Syam Babu as Ahn Sangmin
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.