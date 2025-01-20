Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 20, 2025 12:44 AM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4.

Solo Leveling Season 2 has made a gripping return, picking up right where the action left off. In the previous chapter, Jinwoo took on the Demon Castle after a brief one-week break from the real world, while an unexpected twist saw his father emerge from a Gate in a foreign country. With the latest release date now announced, fans eagerly await the next instalment, anticipating the thrilling developments and surprises that will follow.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)
Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Also Read: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper take it slow, don't want to ‘rush’ into getting engaged

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, international fans can watch the episode on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Fans of the anime are advised to follow the table below for the episode's time of release in their region.

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeSaturdayJanuary 25, 202507:00 am
Eastern TimeSaturdayJanuary 25, 202510:00 am
Greenwich Mean TimeSaturdayJanuary 25, 202503:00 pm
Central European TimeSaturdayJanuary 25, 202504:00 pm
Indian Standard TimeSaturdayJanuary 25, 202508:30 pm
Philippine TimeSaturdayJanuary 25, 202511:00 pm
Japanese Standard TimeSundayJanuary 26, 202512:00 am
Australian Central TimeSundayJanuary 26, 202501:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

Also Read: Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 15: Release date, time and where to watch

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4?

Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 4, titled "Need To Stop Faking," seems to focus on the protagonist, Jinwoo, and his ongoing charade of pretending to be a low-ranked Hunter, despite his newfound S-rank status (or potentially even higher) following the Double Dungeon incident.

The upcoming episode is expected to mark Jinwoo's return to the real world, where he may face the consequences of his actions. Additionally, fans can likely expect to see the aftermath of the intense battle between Dongsoo and the foreign Hunter, with Dongsoo's defeat potentially having significant ramifications for the story moving forward.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On