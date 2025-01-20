Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4: Exact release date, time and more
Read to know more about the schedule and time of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4.
Solo Leveling Season 2 has made a gripping return, picking up right where the action left off. In the previous chapter, Jinwoo took on the Demon Castle after a brief one-week break from the real world, while an unexpected twist saw his father emerge from a Gate in a foreign country. With the latest release date now announced, fans eagerly await the next instalment, anticipating the thrilling developments and surprises that will follow.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 release date and time
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, international fans can watch the episode on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Fans of the anime are advised to follow the table below for the episode's time of release in their region.
|Time Zone
|Release Day
|Release Date
|Release Time
|Pacific Time
|Saturday
|January 25, 2025
|07:00 am
|Eastern Time
|Saturday
|January 25, 2025
|10:00 am
|Greenwich Mean Time
|Saturday
|January 25, 2025
|03:00 pm
|Central European Time
|Saturday
|January 25, 2025
|04:00 pm
|Indian Standard Time
|Saturday
|January 25, 2025
|08:30 pm
|Philippine Time
|Saturday
|January 25, 2025
|11:00 pm
|Japanese Standard Time
|Sunday
|January 26, 2025
|12:00 am
|Australian Central Time
|Sunday
|January 26, 2025
|01:30 am
Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4?
The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.
What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4?
Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 4, titled "Need To Stop Faking," seems to focus on the protagonist, Jinwoo, and his ongoing charade of pretending to be a low-ranked Hunter, despite his newfound S-rank status (or potentially even higher) following the Double Dungeon incident.
The upcoming episode is expected to mark Jinwoo's return to the real world, where he may face the consequences of his actions. Additionally, fans can likely expect to see the aftermath of the intense battle between Dongsoo and the foreign Hunter, with Dongsoo's defeat potentially having significant ramifications for the story moving forward.
