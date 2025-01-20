Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4: Exact release date, time and more

Solo Leveling Season 2 has made a gripping return, picking up right where the action left off. In the previous chapter, Jinwoo took on the Demon Castle after a brief one-week break from the real world, while an unexpected twist saw his father emerge from a Gate in a foreign country. With the latest release date now announced, fans eagerly await the next instalment, anticipating the thrilling developments and surprises that will follow. Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Also Read: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper take it slow, don't want to ‘rush’ into getting engaged

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, international fans can watch the episode on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Fans of the anime are advised to follow the table below for the episode's time of release in their region.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday January 25, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday January 25, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 25, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday January 25, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 25, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday January 25, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday January 26, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday January 26, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

Also Read: Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 15: Release date, time and where to watch

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4?

Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 4, titled "Need To Stop Faking," seems to focus on the protagonist, Jinwoo, and his ongoing charade of pretending to be a low-ranked Hunter, despite his newfound S-rank status (or potentially even higher) following the Double Dungeon incident.

The upcoming episode is expected to mark Jinwoo's return to the real world, where he may face the consequences of his actions. Additionally, fans can likely expect to see the aftermath of the intense battle between Dongsoo and the foreign Hunter, with Dongsoo's defeat potentially having significant ramifications for the story moving forward.