Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 15: Release date, time and where to watch

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 18, 2025 10:18 PM IST

Read to know more about the Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15.

Get ready for the next chapter of Goku’s epic journey in Dragon Ball DAIMA! Following the shocking twists of the previous episode, the adventure is far from over. As new threats loom and powerful enemies rise, Goku and his allies must face unimaginable challenges. The official website has also dropped the release of the next episode.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15 airs on January 24, 2025.(@DB_super2015/X)
Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15 airs on January 24, 2025.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15 release date and time

Dragon Ball DAIMA fans, get ready for the highly anticipated Episode 15, set to release on Friday, January 24 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. As the episode will be simulcast, the release date will remain the same for all countries, except for Australia. However, viewers around the world will experience a slight variation in the time of release depending on their location. Make sure to check your local time and tune in for the next thrilling instalment of Goku's adventure.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time07:40 amFridayJanuary 24, 2025
Central Time09:40 amFridayJanuary 24, 2025
Eastern Time10:40 amFridayJanuary 24, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:40 pmFridayJanuary 24, 2025
Central European Time04:40 pmFridayJanuary 24, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:10 pmFridayJanuary 24, 2025
Philippine Time10:40 pmFridayJanuary 24, 2025
Australia Central Time01:40 amSaturdayJanuary 25, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 15 promises to be action-packed, with Goku and his allies likely facing off against King Gomah's army in the First Demon Realm. As the battle intensifies, fans can expect more revelations about the mysterious Third Evil Eye and the powerful Dabura, as teased in the previews.

Additionally, Dr Arinsu’s awareness of the main cast's entry into the First Demon Realm hints at crucial developments, making it clear that this episode will unravel even more secrets.

