Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 15: Release date, time and where to watch

Get ready for the next chapter of Goku’s epic journey in Dragon Ball DAIMA! Following the shocking twists of the previous episode, the adventure is far from over. As new threats loom and powerful enemies rise, Goku and his allies must face unimaginable challenges. The official website has also dropped the release of the next episode. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15 airs on January 24, 2025.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15 release date and time

Dragon Ball DAIMA fans, get ready for the highly anticipated Episode 15, set to release on Friday, January 24 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. As the episode will be simulcast, the release date will remain the same for all countries, except for Australia. However, viewers around the world will experience a slight variation in the time of release depending on their location. Make sure to check your local time and tune in for the next thrilling instalment of Goku's adventure.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday January 24, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday January 24, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday January 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday January 24, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday January 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday January 24, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday January 24, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday January 25, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 15 promises to be action-packed, with Goku and his allies likely facing off against King Gomah's army in the First Demon Realm. As the battle intensifies, fans can expect more revelations about the mysterious Third Evil Eye and the powerful Dabura, as teased in the previews.

Additionally, Dr Arinsu’s awareness of the main cast's entry into the First Demon Realm hints at crucial developments, making it clear that this episode will unravel even more secrets.