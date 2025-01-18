Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In team up with BIGBANG's G-Dragon for new Korean show

Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun and Love Next Door heartthrob Jung Hae In will soon grace the set of a new variety show. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is making a comeback with his long-anticipated music project show, Good Day, which has officially confirmed its premiere date! Along with this announcement, the first official lineup of the program, featuring several high-profile appearances, has also been revealed. Kim Soo Hyun (Gold Medalist) G-Dragon (Galaxy Corp) Jun Hae In (FNC Ent)

Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In to feature in G-Dragon's Good Day

Among the highly anticipated appearances on the new variety show, where G-Dragon “collaborates with individuals from various fields to create the song of the year,” according to Soompi, are K-drama stars Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In. Both actors, whose Netflix shows were among the most popular in 2024, will contribute their personal stories to inspire G-Dragon’s music. The show offers viewers an exclusive look at the BigBang member’s creative process through a reality show format.

Adding to the excitement, the trio shares a unique connection as all three belong to the '88 line,' further enhancing their collaboration.

G-Dragon's Good Day star-studded lineup

The programme will be produced by renowned PD Kim Tae Ho. Reportedly, the show will feature celebrities such as Jung Hyung Don, Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In, Hwang Jung Min, Kim Go Eun, Yim Si Wan, aespa, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, DAY6, fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung, and more.

Good Day release date

According to MBC, the new variety show Good Day will premiere on February 16 at 9:10 p.m. KST. In an interview with MBC, reported by Soompi, the K-pop rapper discussed how he conceptualised the project and what inspired him to greenlight the show.

“I still remember the days fondly when I watched the singers I admired as a child perform on stage together and the memories of singing and laughing with [Infinite Challenge] members during the Infinite Challenge Song Festival,” he said. “This journey [Good Day] began with the question, ‘What if we set the stage for that day everyone might be longing for?’”

This marks PD Kim Tae-ho's first collaboration with MBC in three years since his departure from the network. Meanwhile, G-Dragon will actively participate in the production.