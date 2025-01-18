Meet Sasha Bhasin: XO, Kitty S2 breakout star who plays Indian queer girl Praveena

XO, Kitty Season 2 has just wrapped up on Netflix, and while fans are eagerly hoping for a Season 3, one star is already stealing the spotlight. Sasha Bhasin plays Praveena, a queer Indian student at KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul), and although her storyline with Kitty is short, fans have instantly fallen for her. Praveena’s fun-loving and lively personality has made her a standout, and it’s no surprise that viewers are already obsessed with her character and are rooting for more screen time. Anna Cathcart and Sasha Bhasin in XO Kitty season 2(Netflix)

Who is Praveena aka Sasha Bhasin in XO Kitty?

Bhasin was born in India and moved to Wellington, Florida, in the US when she was just a few months old. In the new season of the Korean adaptation of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, she plays Kitty's (Anna Cathcart) new love interest, Praveena. According to Teen Vogue, Bhasin’s acting journey began at the age of 11 when she discovered a Disney Channel open call in Virginia. She later moved to New York for college, where she attended NYU, and it was there that she truly found her voice.

Also read: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit lord Shiva temple in India, step out holding hands, quashing breakup rumours

“I started to get more empowered being in front of people and being seen. I think that is a big part, especially in the world we live in where everybody's seen on social media, we're so exposed, but at the same time, in person, nobody wants to say anything to each other,” Bhasin said in an interview with Teen Vogue.

Sasha Bhasin’s unexpected journey to XO, Kitty

Sasha Bhasin’s role as Praveena in XO, Kitty came at a time when she least expected it. Having secured a post-grad tech job and not auditioning for months, she almost passed on the opportunity. But after seeing the To All the Boys series, she gave it one last try. A quick audition recorded at a friend’s apartment led to a call-back and, eventually, her landing the role.

Also read: Kim Kardashian hints at secret romance with mystery man in Kardashians S6 trailer: ‘Had the intention of…’

Bhasin’s initial thoughts about the role were full of doubt, believing it would be like other auditions she had done for “queer, cool girl” characters. However, after recording the audition, she realised it was one of her best. A few rounds of auditions later, she found herself on a plane to Seoul, marking the start of her major TV career.

Representing queer and Indian identity on screen

Playing Praveena, an openly queer Indian character, was deeply personal for Bhasin. "I was over the moon to be playing an openly queer hot cool girl character," Bhasin told the magazine, "especially being Indian, where openly queer relationships are not really fully accepted still — though it's gotten better over the years."

What stood out to her about the role was that her character’s Indian background wasn’t the focus. It wasn’t a trope—it was just a part of who Praveena was.

"I also thought it was really cool that being Indian wasn't the trope," she adds. "You know what I mean? It wasn't the focus. She just happens to be an Indian girl who's queer. It really felt organic and didn't feel like anybody was trying to check a box. I'm so grateful that I'm able to play a character like that."