6 OTT releases to watch this week: Paatal Lok, XO Kitty season 2, The Roshans and more

6 OTT releases to watch this week: New seasons of old favourites like Paatal Lok and XO, Kitty to digital releases of theatrical favourites like Rifle Club and Viduthalai Part 2, this week's digital releases have it all. Docu-series like With Love, Meghan and The Roshans are also on offer for those who want something a little more personal.

Paatal Lok (Season 2) - Prime Video

After five long years, the second season of Paatal Lok is set to stream on Prime Video on January 17. Jaideep Ahlawat returns as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary to investigate a high-profile murder case in northeast India. With the help of Ishwak Singh's Ansari, he battles personal tragedies and powerful forces in his pursuit of truth. Jahnu Barua, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora join the show.

The Roshans - Netflix

The Roshans will stream from January 17, promising to offer an intimate peek into the life of one of Bollywood’s influential families. Roshan Lal Nagrath’s legacy is now carried forward by his sons, actor-director Rakesh Roshan, music composer Rajesh Roshan and actor-grandson Hrithik Roshan. The docu-series will see Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and others delve into the family legacy.

Rifle Club - Netflix

Aashiq Abu’s film will see Anurag Kashyap's debut in Malayalam and rapper Hanumankind in his acting debut. The film, which was released in theatres on December 19 and began streaming from January 16, is a Western saga with an Indian twist. It tells the story of a historic rifle club in Wayanad becoming the centre of a fight for survival when two youngsters are pursued by a dangerous arms dealer and his gang.

Viduthalai Part 2 - ZEE5

Vetrimaaran’s Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier and Soori-starrer is a sequel to his 2023 film Viduthalai Part 1. The Tamil period thriller streaming from January 17 focuses on the leader of Makkal Padai, Vaathiyaar, and his fight against oppression. Anurag Kashyap also plays a key role in the film that’ll see Soori reprise his role as Constable Kumaresan. The film was released in theatres on December 20.

XO, Kitty (Season 2) - Netflix

XO, Kitty will see the youngest of the Covey sisters, Kitty Song Covey – played by Anna Cathcart – return to Korea International School Seoul. This time, it’s not all about love triangles and friendship drama because Kitty is digging up her late mother’s past. Between complicated relationships and surprising revelations about her family surfacing, Kitty leans on Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky for support more than ever. The show began streaming on January 16.

With love, Meghan - Netflix

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, opens up a new facet of her life to the viewers of this eight-episode series. With Love, Meghan sees her offering a peek of her Montecito home and a peek of her ‘real life’ as she cooks, gardens and entertains. Celebrity guests like Roy Choi and Mindy Kaling will feature in the episodes that show Meghan sharing her favourite recipes, tips and tricks. It began streaming on January 15.