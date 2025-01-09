Hrithik Roshan is nervous about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-releasing, thinks people will realise he wasn't all that

It has been 25 years since Hrithik Roshan debuted as a lead actor in his father Rakesh Roshan’s directorial Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Talking about the film’s re-release at the trailer launch of the Netflix docu-series The Roshans, Hrithik admitted he was ‘afraid’ about the reception the film will get today. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan would like to work with Rajinikanth again after Bhagwaan Dada: ‘Will realise the burden and weight of it’) Hrithik Roshan in a still from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik Roshan on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-release

At the launch, Hrithik was shown a still from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, showing him playing the guitar. He candidly said, “I am so afraid the film is releasing again. People will go tomorrow after 25 years and think, arre yaar pachis saal pehle hum kya soch rahe the, aisa kuch nahi hai (what were we thinking twenty-five years ago, it’s nothing as we remember).”

However, he soon snapped out of it and revealed that he was told a day before shooting Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein that he needed to ‘play’ a guitar. He said, “And when you give something like this to someone like me, you can expect me to go crazy. Cause I didn’t play the guitar, and now I had to look like I could play one. So I couldn’t sleep that night. The whole night I kept trying to make a physical action with my fingers imagining the sound of the instrument. I went absolutely nuts.”

And while Hrithik believed he got it ‘absolutely right’ when he shot for the film, his son, who likes to play music, told him years later that he was playing the wrong notes.

About Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

When Hrithik debuted in 2000 with Rakesh’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the film turned him into a star overnight. His uncle Rajesh Roshan composed the blockbuster music, and songs like Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara and Ek Pal Ka Jeena became hits. The film was released on January 14 and became the second-highest-grossing film that year after Mohabbatein, which was released in October. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai will be re-released on January 10, Hrithik's birthday.

The Roshans is a four-part Netflix docu-series that will be released on January 17. It will life and stardom of Roshan Lal, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.