Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hrithik Roshan on working with Rajinikanth on 1986's 'Bhagwaan Dada': He was so giving and gently

PTI |
Jan 09, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan on working with Rajinikanth on 1986's 'Bhagwaan Dada': He was so giving and gently

Mumbai, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Thursday recalled his experience of working as a child artist with "the greatest legend of all time" Rajinikanth on the 1986 movie "Bhagwaan Dada" and how the cinema icon was "so gentle and giving" towards him.

Hrithik Roshan on working with Rajinikanth on 1986's 'Bhagwaan Dada': He was so giving and gently
Hrithik Roshan on working with Rajinikanth on 1986's 'Bhagwaan Dada': He was so giving and gently

Before Hrithik made his spectacular debut as a leading hero with his father, Rakesh Roshan's 2000 directorial "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", the actor featured as a child in a number of projects, including "Aasha" and "Aap Ke Deewane".

"Bhagwaan Dada" was a family drama movie directed by Hrithik's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash and featured Rajinikanth as the titular hero, alongside Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan and late Bollywood star Sridevi.

At the trailer launch event of Netflix's upcoming docu-series "The Roshans", the actor recalled his initial days in front of the camera and how he was a little "foolish boy".

" had no idea that I was standing with the greatest legend of all time. For me, he was Rajni uncle. I used to talk to him like, 'Yeah, no.'... I had my way with him," the 51-year-old actor told reporters.

Hrithik said if he gets a chance to work with Rajinikanth today, he will be "very different".

"I will realise the burden and the weight of the moment that I am sharing screen space with him... He was so gentle and so giving. Whenever I messed up a shot, my grandfather used to cut the shot. And Rajni sir used to take the blame, saying, 'Sorry, sorry, sorry. My fault.'

"But it was my fault. Every single time I made a mistake, Rajni sir took the blame so that a child would not get conscious. So it was incredible," he said.

"The Roshans" will explore the story of Hrithik's illustrious film family that also includes his uncle Rajesh Roshan and his late grandfather and music maestro Roshan.

The documentary will take viewers on an "intimate journey through their lives, exploring three generations of passion, dedication, and outstanding contributions" to Hindi cinema.

"The Roshans" will premiere on Netflix on January 17.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On