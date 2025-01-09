Mumbai, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Thursday recalled his experience of working as a child artist with "the greatest legend of all time" Rajinikanth on the 1986 movie "Bhagwaan Dada" and how the cinema icon was "so gentle and giving" towards him. Hrithik Roshan on working with Rajinikanth on 1986's 'Bhagwaan Dada': He was so giving and gently

Before Hrithik made his spectacular debut as a leading hero with his father, Rakesh Roshan's 2000 directorial "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", the actor featured as a child in a number of projects, including "Aasha" and "Aap Ke Deewane".

"Bhagwaan Dada" was a family drama movie directed by Hrithik's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash and featured Rajinikanth as the titular hero, alongside Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan and late Bollywood star Sridevi.

At the trailer launch event of Netflix's upcoming docu-series "The Roshans", the actor recalled his initial days in front of the camera and how he was a little "foolish boy".

" had no idea that I was standing with the greatest legend of all time. For me, he was Rajni uncle. I used to talk to him like, 'Yeah, no.'... I had my way with him," the 51-year-old actor told reporters.

Hrithik said if he gets a chance to work with Rajinikanth today, he will be "very different".

"I will realise the burden and the weight of the moment that I am sharing screen space with him... He was so gentle and so giving. Whenever I messed up a shot, my grandfather used to cut the shot. And Rajni sir used to take the blame, saying, 'Sorry, sorry, sorry. My fault.'

"But it was my fault. Every single time I made a mistake, Rajni sir took the blame so that a child would not get conscious. So it was incredible," he said.

"The Roshans" will explore the story of Hrithik's illustrious film family that also includes his uncle Rajesh Roshan and his late grandfather and music maestro Roshan.

The documentary will take viewers on an "intimate journey through their lives, exploring three generations of passion, dedication, and outstanding contributions" to Hindi cinema.

"The Roshans" will premiere on Netflix on January 17.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.