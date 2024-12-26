Chess champion D Gukesh gets gifts, blessings from Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan. See pics

D Gukesh, India's chess prodigy, made history last week by defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the FIDE World Championship match held in Singapore. He has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from people, including celebrities like Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan, whom he met in Chennai on Thursday. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'legend and absolutely remarkably simple man' Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday. See post) D Gukesh meets Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan in Chennai.

D Gukesh meets Rajinikanth

D Gukesh took to his X handle on Thursday morning and first shared pictures from his meeting with superstar Rajinikanth. The actor wore a black kurta and a grey lungi as he posed for pictures with Gukesh and his parents – father and ENT surgeon Dr Rajinikanth, and mother and microbiologist Padmavathi. Rajinikanth also presented a shawl and a book – Paramahansa Yogananda's 1946 spiritual classic Autobiography of a Yogi to Gukesh.

Gukesh wrote in his caption, “Thanks Superstar @rajinikanth sir for your warm wishes and inviting ,spending time and sharing your wisdom with us (folded hands emoji).” On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Coolie. It's slated to release in cinemas next year.

Gukesh's meeting with Sivakarthikeyan

Gukesh also shared pictures from his meeting with Sivakarthikeyan. In the stills from the chess prodigy's Chennai residence, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen wearing a light T-shirt and black trousers. He's seen posing for pictures and interacting with Gukesh. In other pictures, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen gifting a luxury watch to Gukesh, and feeding a customised chess-themed cake to the champion. Gukesh wrote in the caption, “Had a great time with @Siva_Kartikeyan sir and he was kind enough to spend time with me and my family despite his busy schedule and enjoyed a lot!”

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of Ashoka Chakra recipient Major Mukul Anand in Rajkumar Periasamy's war film Amaran. He'll be next seen in films helmed by AR Murugadoss and Sudha Kongara respectively.

Gukesh, 18, defeated China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore last week to become the youngest ever world champion, overhauling the long-standing mark set by Russian icon Garry Kasparov as a 22-year-old back in 1985.