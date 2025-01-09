The Roshans trailer: Netflix docu-series explores Hrithik Roshan and family's legacy; Priyanka Chopra, SRK feature too

The Roshans trailer: The trailer of the four-part Netflix docu-series The Roshans was released on Thursday. Exploring the life and stardom of Roshan Lal, Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, the series also features anecdotes from various other personalities from the film industry. (Also Read: Squid Game India: AI artist reimagines Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Suriya, Mammootty, Yash as players. Watch) The Roshans on Netflix will be a fourt-part nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The Roshans trailer

The trailer begins with Hrithik explaining why their family’s surname changed from Nagrath to Roshan due to his grandfather - Roshan Lal Nagrath. Asha Bhonsle talks about how it’s rare for a family to have four artistes creating a legacy. Anil Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra and other celebrities speak of the family’s talent.

Shah Rukh Khan compares Rajesh and Rakesh to Karan Arjun while Ranbir Kapoor calls Hrithik ‘a phenomenon’ while describing his success after his debut 25 years earlier. Rajesh even jokes that Rakesh is so handsome and street smart that he would ask his friends to stay away from him. Rakesh’s shooting incident is also explored in the trailer that also delves into how Hrithik went from an introvert to a star. It will stream on Netflix from January 17.

About the documentary

Announcing the documentary in December, Netflix wrote, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema.”

The Roshan family expressed their excitement and said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honour to showcase our journey to the audience.”

Shashi both directed and co-produced the docu-series which features candid interviews apart from exploring how Roshan Saab, a music maestro, laid the foundation for the artistic dynasty carried forward by actor-director-producer Rakesh, musician Rajesh and actor Hrithik.