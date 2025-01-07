Squid Game India: AI artist reimagines Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Suriya, Mammootty, Yash as players. Watch

Season 2 of the Korean web series Squid Game dropped on Netflix last month, and it’s all anyone can talk about. An AI artist from India even re-imagined the show with an Indian cast featuring Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada stars. (Also Read: Squid Game director reveals why he had no hopes of winning at the Golden Globes 2025) AI-reimagined picture showing Rana Daggubati and Hrithik Roshan in Squid Games. (Sahid SK)

Squid Game India re-imagined

An AI artist, Sahid SK, posted an AI-generated video of Squid Game India on his Instagram that racked up over 3.4 million views. The video begins by showing Vijay turning to look at Jr NTR. It soon shows Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Suriya, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda and Dhanush dressed in the trademark green jumpsuits.

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ajith Kumar, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Yash, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Hrithik Roshan, Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi also feature in the video which ends with a shot of Brahmanandam and Johnny Lever. Johnny’s son Jesse Lever responded to the video and commented 100 and clapping emojis. “Yay, got approval from the Lever family!” responded the artist to the comment.

Numerous people also left approving comments under the video, with one person writing, “tbh it can be biggest hit in India if this really happens.” Another commented, “Brahmanandam and Johny Lever.” Some people even called the video ‘epic’ while others called it ‘brilliant’. One person joked, “Front man Salman Khan.”

About Squid Game

Squid Game is a South Korean dystopian survival thriller television series created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. It revolves around a secret contest in which 456 players in deep financial distress risk their lives to play deadly children’s games and win a massive amount of money. Lee Jung-jae essays player 456, the series lead and Lee Byung-hun plays the Front Man. The series is a commentary on the class disparity in South Korea and capitalism.