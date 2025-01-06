Squid Game director reveals why he had no hopes of winning at the Golden Globes 2025

Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk has shared his thoughts on the show's surprising Golden Globe nomination for Season 2. In a candid interview, Hwang expressed his initial disbelief upon hearing the news and opened up about his belief that the second season, despite the recognition, would not ultimately take home an award. It came as a surprise to everyone when Squid Game season 2 was nominated in the Best Television Series-Drama category for the Golden Globes 2025 in December before it was released. The series was selected after the judges were given early access to the latest season’s episodes. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk believes the incomplete narrative limits award chances but is pleased with the recognition for Squd Game 2. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

Hwang never believed the sequel would win at Golden Globes 2025

Hwang revealed why he had no expectations of the sequel bringing home any award. He shared, “To be honest, I didn’t have any expectations for awards regarding Season 2 when I decided to divide it into two parts—Seasons 2 and 3.” he continued, “Since the story isn’t complete and the message I wanted to convey hasn’t been fully revealed, I thought it would be difficult to win an award in this state. To receive such recognition, the story needs to be delivered in its entirety, and that hasn’t happened yet. So, I wasn’t expecting anything at all,” as reported by Koreaboo.

He added, “I was shocked and surprised that it was nominated even before its release. Just being one of the six works selected feels like winning an award. I’m very satisfied with that.”

Hwang over Squid Game season 3

Talking about the next anticipated season of the Squid Game, Hwang opened up about his belief that the season will deliver the message and narrative he intended to convey to the audience. He said, “During Season 1, there were overlapping issues with COVID-19 and the Golden Globes boycott over diversity concerns. I couldn’t attend the ceremony, and only actor Oh Young Soo received an award. This time, I’m happy and grateful to have the opportunity to attend.”

Hwang added, “Personally, I don’t have high expectations for winning an award, but if I were to aim for something, it might be with Season 3, when the story’s conclusion is revealed.”